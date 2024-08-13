Tuesday, August 13
LA Dodgers at Milwaukee
TBS 8 p.m.
Brian Anderson, Jeff Francouer
Colorado at Arizona
ESPN+ 9:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Pittsburgh at San Diego [Alt: Atlanta at San Francisco]
MLB Network 10 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Atlanta at San Francisco
MLB.TV 10 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Wednesday, August 14
Kansas City at Minnesota
MLB Network 2 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Miami at Philadelphia
ESPN+ 6:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Chi Cubs at Cleveland
MLB.TV 6:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast
LA Dodgers at Milwaukee [Alt: NY Yankees at Chi White Sox]
MLB Network 8 p.m.
TBA/MLB Showcase
Thursday, August 15
Seattle at Detroit [Alt: Oakland at NY Mets]
MLB Network 1 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Oakland at NY Mets
MLB.TV 1 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Atlanta at San Francisco
ESPN+ 3:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast
LA Dodgers at Milwaukee [Alt: Atlanta at San Francisco]
MLB Network 4 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Minnesota at Texas
FS1 8 p.m.
TBA
Friday, August 16
Toronto at Chi Cubs
Apple TV+ 2 p.m.
Wayne Randazzo, Dontrelle Willis, Heidi Watney
Seattle at Pittsburgh
Apple TV+ 6:30 p.m.
Alex Faust, Ryan Spilborghs, Tricia Whitaker
Kansas City at Cincinnati
ESPN+ 6:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Minnesota at Texas
MLB.TV 8 p.m.
Local Simulcast
LA Dodgers at St. Louis [Alt: Minnesota at Texas]
MLB Network 8 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Atlanta at LA Angels
MLB Network 11 p.m. JIP
Local Simulcast
Saturday, August 17
NY Yankees at Detroit [Alt: Seattle at Pittsburgh]
MLB Network 1 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Seattle at Pittsburgh
MLBN/ESPN+ 1 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Toronto at Chi Cubs
MLBN/MLB.TV 2 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Arizona at Tampa Bay [Alt: Toronto at Chi Cubs JIP]
MLB Network 4 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Cleveland at Milwaukee
FOX 7:15 p.m.
TBA, John Smoltz
LA Dodgers at St. Louis
FOX 7:15 p.m.
Jason Benetti, Adam Wainwright
Atlanta at LA Angels [Alt: San Diego at Colorado]
MLB Network 10 p.m. JIP
Local Simulcast
Sunday, August 18
Miami at NY Mets
Roku Noon
Paul Severino, Anthony Recker, Jessica Blaylock
Boston at Baltimore [Alt: Kansas City at Cincinnati]
MLB Network 1:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Kansas City at Cincinnati
MLBN/MLB.TV 1:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Cleveland at Milwaukee
ESPN+ 2 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Atlanta at LA Angels [Alt: San Francisco at Oakland]
MLB Network 4:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast
NY Yankees at Detroit (Williamsport)
ESPN/ESPN2 7 p.m.
Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Pérez, Buster Olney
ESPN2 (KidsCast): Owen Heffron, Thomas Gamba, Pepper Persley
Monday, August 19
Arizona at Miami [Alt: Baltimore at NY Mets 7 p.m.]
MLB Network 6:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Baltimore at NY Mets
ESPN+ 7 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Cincinnati at Toronto
MLB.TV 7 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Minnesota at San Diego
FS1 9:30 p.m.
TBA
h/t Sammy!