Tuesday, April 9

Detroit at Pittsburgh
MLB.TV 12:30 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston
MLBN 1:30 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto [Alt: Mets at Atlanta]
MLBN 7 p.m.
NY Mets at Atlanta
MLBN/ESPN+ 7 p.m.
Chi Cubs at San Diego
TBS 10 p.m.
Bob Costas, Ron Darling

Wednesday, April 10

LA Dodgers at Minnesota [Alt: Philadelphia at St. Louis]
MLBN 1 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado
ESPN+ 3 p.m.
Tampa Bay at LA Angels [Alt: Washington at San Francisco]
MLBN 4 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston [Alt: Miami at Yankees]
MLBN 7 p.m.
Miami at NY Yankees
MLBN/MLB.TV 7 p.m.
Oakland at Texas
MLBN 10 p.m. JIP
Thursday, April 11

NY Mets at Atlanta [Alt: Minnesota at Detroit]
MLBN Noon
Local Simulcast

Minnesota at Detroit
MLBN/ESPN+ 1 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Oakland at Texas
MLBN 3:30 p.m. JIP
Local Simulcast

Baltimore at Boston [Alt: Pittsburgh at Philadelphia]
MLBN 7 p.m.
Friday, April 12

San Francisco at Tampa Bay
MLB.TV 6:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Milwaukee at Baltimore
Apple TV 7 p.m.
LA Angels at Boston
ESPN+ 7 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Texas at Houston [Alt: Yankees at Cleveland, 7 p.m.]
MLBN 8 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Chi Cubs at Seattle
Apple TV 9:30 p.m.
TBA

San Diego at LA Dodgers [Alt: St. Louis at Arizona]
MLBN 11 p.m. JIP
Local Simulcast

Saturday, April 13

Minnesota at Detroit
MLBN 1 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Texas at Houston
FS1 4 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona [Alt: San Diego at Dodgers, 9 p.m.]
MLBN 8 p.m.
Local Simulcast

San Diego at LA Dodgers
MLBN/ESPN+ 9 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Chi Cubs at Seattle [Alt: San Diego at Dodgers]
MLB.TV 9:30 p.m./MLB 11 p.m. JIP
Local Simulcast

Sunday, April 14

NY Yankees at Cleveland [Alt: Angels at Boston]
MLBN 1:30 p.m
Local Simulcast

LA Angels at Boston
MLBN/MLB.TV 1:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast

San Francisco at Tampa Bay
ESPN+ 1:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Chi Cubs at Seattle [Alt: St. Louis at Arizona]
MLBN 4:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast

San Diego at LA Dodgers
ESPN 7 p.m.
Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez, Buster Olney

Monday, April 15

Cleveland at Boston
MLBN 11 a.m.
Local Simulcast

Minnesota at Baltimore
MLB.TV 6:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Kansas City at Chi White Sox
ESPN+ 7:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Atlanta at Houston [Alt: San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.]
MLBN 8 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Washington at LA Dodgers [Alt: Cubs at Arizona]
MLBN 11 p.m. JIP
