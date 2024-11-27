Notre Dame defenders Jack Kiser (24) and Rylie Mills (99) against Stanford on Oct. 12, 2024. (Michael Clubb/The South Bend Tribune, via Imagn Images.)

Here’s a look at who’s televising and calling (where available) this week’s college football games, with some discussion of a featured game in each slot based on announcers, matchup, or both. All times are Eastern.

Tuesday, Nov. 26 (all listings from 506 Sports)

Featured game: Toledo @ Akron

7:00 p.m.

ESPN2

Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox

The Rockets’ 7-4 overall record is just as good as any team in the Mid-American Conference, and they’ve put up some impressive wins, including a 41-17 road thumping of Mississippi State on Sept. 14. Their 4-3 conference mark has them back of four other teams in the league (and tied with another), though, so a MAC title game probably isn’t in the cards this year. Still, they’re eight-point road favorites here against the Zips (3-8 overall, 2-5 in conference).

Toledo WR Jerjuan Newton is one player to watch in this #MACtion clash. He has 56 catches for a team-high 868 yards (15.5 yards per reception) and 10 touchdowns. But Akron has a notable deep threat of their own in Adrian Norton, who’s caught 43 passes for 831 yards (19.3 yards per catch) and seven touchdowns this season. We’ll see which of the two has a bigger night Tuesday.

Kent State @ Buffalo

7:00 p.m.

ESPN+

Michael Reghi, Ryan Cavanaugh

Thursday, Nov. 28

Tuskegee @ Alabama State

2:00 p.m.

ESPNU

Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker

Featured game: Memphis @ Tulane

7:30 p.m.

ESPN

Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen

There’s obviously significant competition here from the NFL’s Thanksgiving slate (this will go up against the last part of the New York Giants-Dallas Cowboys clash on Fox, then the Miami Dolphins-Green Bay Packers nightcap on NBC), but for those who prefer watching the college game around their turkey festivities, there’s a great Group of Five matchup here.

The home Green Wave are 9-2 on the year and 7-0 in AAC play, and they’re No. 18 in the latest AP poll (and were No. 20 in the CFP rankings last week, as well as in that AP poll). That CFP ranking had them only behind No. 12 Boise State (10-1 overall, 7-0 in the Mountain West) and No. 19 Army (9-1 overall, 7-0 in the AAC) amongst Group of Five teams, so there’s potential for them to challenge for the one guaranteed G5 slot in the 12-team playoff if those other teams stumble. (And they might get a crack at Army themselves in the conference title game.) But the Tigers (9-2, 5-2 AAC) are no pushovers; Tulane’s a 14-point home favorite, but they certainly can’t take this one for granted.

For Memphis, QB Seth Hennigan is one to watch. He’s thrown for 2,990 yards and 21 touchdowns with six interceptions and a 63.7 percent completion mark this year. For Tulane, RB Makhi Hughes is eighth nationally with 1,291 rushing yards; he has 15 touchdowns and averages 5.5 yards per carry. He’s also a receiving threat out of the backfield, adding 14 catches for 128 yards and two further touchdowns.

Friday, Nov. 29, early window

Featured game: Oklahoma State @ Colorado

12:00 p.m.

ABC

Mark Jones, Roddy Jones

The chaos of the Big 12 this season has been fun to watch. Last Saturday saw Arizona State’s bizarre win (almost a loss) over BYU, Colorado’s loss to Kansas, and Iowa State’s win over Utah, leaving a four-way tie at the top of the conference standings. That would be between the aforementioned Sun Devils, Cougars, Buffaloes, and Cyclones, all 6-2 in conference. But Colorado is 8-3 overall while the other three are 9-2, and they’re down at No. 23 in the latest AP poll, beyond Arizona State (No. 14), Iowa State (No. 17), and BYU (No. 19).

That Kansas loss may add further intrigue to the always-present storylines around Colorado coach Deion Sanders, star quarterback Shedeur Sanders, and two-way star Travis Hunter. The Buffaloes came into this year with a lot of hype and attention, but some of that went away after a 28-10 road thumping by Nebraska on Sept. 7. They had been putting up quite the run since then, though, with a 31-28 Oct. 12 home loss to Kansas State the only other blemish on their record.

There’s been recent buzz building about how far this Colorado team has come in the Sanders era (from 1-11 in 2022 before him to 4-8 in his first season last year to now 8-3), even with his various controversial methods and approaches. But the Buffaloes are now coming off their first loss in more than a month, so this may be worth watching to see how they rebound. The Cowboys (3-8 overall, 0-8 in conference) aren’t the most formidable opponent, and they’re 17-point road underdogs here, but if they put up any fight, this could be interesting. (This is also worth keeping an eye on for how play-by-play voice Jones covers Colorado; he’s drawn a lot of attention over the past few years for various comments praising and defending Sanders, both in-game and on social media outside of games.)

Minnesota @ Wisconsin

12:00 p.m.

CBS

Tom McCarthy, Jay Feely

Oregon State @ Boise State

12:00 p.m.

Fox

Tim Brando, Devin Gardner

Navy @ East Carolina

12:00 p.m.

ESPN

Anish Shroff, Andre Ware

Miami (OH) @ Bowling Green

12:00 p.m.

ESPNU

Noah Reed, Craig Haubert

Ball State @ Ohio

12:00 p.m.

CBSSN

Friday, Nov. 29, afternoon window

Featured game: Mississippi State @ Ole Miss

3:30 p.m.

ABC

Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick

The Egg Bowl rivalry games are frequently wild, with the 2019 one in particular (including its ill-fated dog peeing celebration) changing the course of several programs and the 2022 one seeing Mike Leach’s last win. Last year’s game, played on Thanksgiving night proper (as these usually have been), saw a less-notable 17-7 win for Ole Miss, but it still had its moments. And this year’s sets up as potentially interesting: the Rebels (No. 15 AP, 8-3, 4-3 SEC) are a 26.5-point favorite against the struggling Bulldogs (2-9, 0-7), but they’re coming off a 24-17 road loss to Florida, and anything can happen in an Egg Bowl.

Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart continues to be amongst college football’s top passers. He’s third in FBS with 3,732 passing yards to date, and has thrown 24 touchdowns against six picks while completing 69.3 percent of his attempts. Meanwhile, Mississippi State WR Kevin Coleman Jr. has 68 catches for 814 yards and five touchdowns, and has done well despite the Bulldogs using two different QBs this year. We’ll see what he and his team can do in this one.

Utah State @ Colorado State

3:30 p.m.

FS1

Chris Vosters, Sed Bonner

Liberty @ Sam Houston

3:30 p.m.

CBSSN

Alex Del Barrio, Taylor McHargue

Texas State @ South Alabama

3:30 p.m.

ESPN+

Stanford @ San Jose State

4:00 p.m.

CBS

Rich Waltz, Ross Tucker

Friday, Nov. 29, evening window

Featured game: Georgia Tech @ Georgia

7:30 p.m.

ABC

Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer

There’s another potentially-good rivalry game on tap this evening. The home Bulldogs are 9-2 overall and 6-2 in the SEC, but they had a tough setback three weeks back with a 28-10 loss to Ole Miss. Still, they’re No. 6 in the current AP poll and are coming in off back-to-back wins, including one over current No. 7 Tennessee two weeks back. Meanwhile, the Yellow Jackets may be 19.5-point underdogs here, but they’re 7-4 overall and 5-3 in the ACC, and anything can happen in a rivalry (and this one has the lovely “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate” title), maybe especially with a Tess Effect worked in.

For Georgia, QB Carson Beck has been the focus of so much debate this year. He’s thrown for 3,132 yards and 23 touchdowns with a 65.1 percent completion mark, but his 12 interceptions leave something to be desired, and he was held to 186 passing yards in that loss to the Rebels three weeks ago. On the Georgia Tech defense, he’ll have to watch out for LB Kyle Efford, who has team-highs in tackles (61) and sacks (three).

Nebraska @ Iowa

7:30 p.m.

NBC

Paul Burmeister, Colt McCoy

Utah @ UCF

8:00 p.m.

Fox

Trent Rush, Robert Smith

Saturday, Nov. 30, early window

Tennessee @ Vanderbilt

12:00 p.m.

ABC

Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek

Featured game: Michigan @ Ohio State

12:00 p.m.

Fox

Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt

The Big Game will get significant attention as always despite the Wolverines’ struggles. They’re 6-5 on the year and just 4-4 in Big Ten play, so it’s quite understandable that they’re 21-point road underdogs against the Buckeyes (No. 2 in the AP poll, 10-1, 7-1 in conference play). But this game’s always a big deal, and it’s sometimes gone the way of the significant underdog. And Ohio State has had some close wins this year, including against Nebraska and Penn State.

For Ohio State, QB Will Howard continues to be debated, including as “so not a Buckeye” by ESPN Cleveland hosts. He has 2,685 passing yards this season with 26 touchdowns against six interceptions and a 74.0 percent completion mark, so he’s putting up strong rate stats, but not the overall yardage of some top QBs. But hey, that’s more than double that of current Michigan starter Davis Warren, who has thrown for 1,064 yards with six touchdowns and seven interceptions (and a 64.1 percent completion mark) across five starts.

South Carolina @ Clemson

12:00 p.m.

ESPN

Roy Philpott, Sam Acho

Kansas @ Baylor

12:00 p.m.

ESPN2

Clay Matvick, Steve Addazio

West Virginia @ Texas Tech

12:00 p.m.

FS1

Eric Collins, Spencer Tillman

Louisiana @ ULM

12:00 p.m.

ESPNU

Courtney Lyle, Rene Ingoglia

Louisville @ Kentucky

12:00 p.m.

SECN

Dave Neal, Aaron Murray

Illinois @ Northwestern

12:00 p.m.

BTN

Chris Vosters, Matt Millen

Duke @ Wake Forest

12:00 p.m.

ACCN

Jorge Sedano, Orlando Franklin

UTSA @ Army

12:00 p.m.

CBSSN

Dave Ryan, Adam Breneman

Connecticut @ Massachusetts

12:00 p.m.

ESPN+

North Texas @ Temple

12:00 p.m.

ESPN+

Joe Tordy, Leger Douzable

Eastern Michigan @ Western Michigan

1:30 p.m.

ESPN+

Michael Reghi, Ryan Cavanaugh

Grambling vs Southern (in New Orleans)

2:00 p.m.

NBC

Coastal Carolina @ Georgia State

2:00 p.m.

ESPN+

Middle Tennessee @ Florida International

2:00 p.m.

ESPN+

South Florida @ Rice

2:00 p.m.

ESPN+

David Saltzman, LaDarrin McLane

Southern Mississippi @ Troy

2:00 p.m.

ESPN+

Saturday, Nov. 30, afternoon window

Pittsburgh @ Boston College

3:00 p.m.

CW

Thom Brennaman, Max Browne

Old Dominion @ Arkansas State

3:00 p.m.

ESPN+

Auburn @ Alabama

3:30 p.m.

ABC

Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy

Featured game: Notre Dame @ USC

3:30 p.m.

CBS

Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson

It’s challenging to not choose the Iron Bowl (above) as the featured game here, but with Alabama down to No. 13 in the AP poll and Auburn 5-6 overall and 2-5 in conference (albeit with a great 4OT win this past week), the Notre Dame-USC matchup looks more significant. (It’s closer by odds too; the Trojans are 7.5-point home underdogs here, while the Tigers are 11.5-road underdogs in the Iron Bowl.) The Fighting Irish are 10-1 and coming off a 49-14 thumping of a very good Army team, and they’re up to No. 5 in the AP poll, and USC (6-5, 4-5) is coming off two straight wins.

This Jeweled Shillelagh clash is also a famed rivalry game, with the series dating back to 1926 and being played 94 times to date. Notre Dame has won five of the last six meetings, but USC took the last one they played at home in 2022. RB Woody Marks is a key figure for the Trojans, rushing 192 times for 1,100 yards (5.7 yards per carry). For the Irish, defensive lineman Rylie Mills is one to watch, with 6.5 sacks and 33 tackles to date.

Arizona State @ Arizona

3:30 p.m.

Fox

Jason Benetti, Brock Huard

Miami (FL) @ Syracuse

3:30 p.m.

ESPN

Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison

California @ Southern Methodist

3:30 p.m.

ESPN2

Brian Custer, Rod Gilmore

Rutgers @ Michigan State

3:30 p.m.

FS1

Dan Hellie, Petros Papadakis

Arkansas @ Missouri

3:30 p.m.

SECN

Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb

Maryland @ Penn State

3:30 p.m.

BTN

Jeff Levering, Jake Butt

Fresno State @ UCLA

3:30 p.m.

BTN

N.C. State @ North Carolina

3:30 p.m.

ACCN

Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich

Central Michigan @ Northern Illinois

3:30 p.m.

CBSSN

Jordan Kent, Randy Cross

Florida Atlantic @ Tulsa

3:30 p.m.

ESPN+

James Westling, Patrick Murray

UAB @ Charlotte

3:30 p.m.

ESPN+

Noah Frary, Reggie Walker

Jacksonville State @ Western Kentucky

4:00 p.m.

ESPNU

Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox

TCU @ Cincinnati

4:00 p.m.

ESPN+

Richard Cross, Barrett Brooks

Kennesaw State @ Louisiana Tech

4:00 p.m.

ESPN+

UTEP @ New Mexico State

4:00 p.m.

ESPN+

Appalachian State @ Georgia Southern

6:00 p.m.

ESPN+

Wyoming @ Washington State

6:30 p.m.

CW

Ted Robinson, Ryan Leaf

Saturday, Nov. 30, evening window

Oklahoma @ LSU

7:00 p.m.

ESPN

Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers

Florida @ Florida State

7:00 p.m.

ESPN2

Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman

Purdue @ Indiana

7:00 p.m.

FS1

Tim Brando, Devin Gardner

Texas @ Texas A&M

7:30 p.m.

ABC

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit

Kansas State @ Iowa State

7:30 p.m.

Fox

Connor Onion, Mark Helfrich

Featured game: Washington @ Oregon

7:30 p.m.

NBC

Noah Eagle, Todd Blackledge

It’s unusual to see these long-time rivals squaring off with each other than with Washington State and Oregon State in the week of Thanksgiving, but at least those other rivalry games were preserved (albeit on different dates) after the fall of the Pac-12. And now we get the Huskies and Ducks facing off in a good rivalry game slot, even if this is now a Big Ten rivalry rather than a Pac-12 one.

Oregon (No. 1 in the AP and coaches’ polls, and No. 1 in the CFP rankings last week and likely to retain that title this week) is the only unbeaten FBS team left at 11-0 (8-0 in conference play). And they’re 19.5-point home favorites here against Washington (6-5, 4-4). But plenty of upsets have happened in this long-running (116 meetings so far!) rivalry, and the Huskies have won it the last three times.

While QB Dillon Gabriel gets a lot of attention for the Ducks, they also have an excellent ground game. RB Jordan James has collected 1,067 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns so far, averaging 5.6 yards per carry. But the Huskies have a good ground attack as well, with Jonah Coleman picking up 1,008 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns to date and averaging 5.8 yards per carry.

Marshall @ James Madison

8:00 p.m.

ESPNU

Lowell Galindo, Fozzy Whittaker

Virginia @ Virginia Tech

8:00 p.m.

ACCN

Wes Durham, Tom Luginbill

Nevada @ UNLV

8:00 p.m.

CBSSN

John Sadak, Robert Turbin

Houston @ BYU

10:15 p.m.

ESPN

Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler

Tennessee State @ Montana

10:15 p.m.

ESPN2

Roxy Bernstein, Jay Walker

Air Force @ San Diego State

10:30 p.m.

FS1

Evan Lepler, Charles Arbuckle

New Mexico @ Hawaii

11:00 p.m.

Hawaii PPV, Team1Sports