Here’s a look at who’s televising and calling (where available) this week’s college football games, with some discussion of a featured game in each slot based on announcers, matchup, or both. All times are Eastern.
Tuesday, Nov. 26 (all listings from 506 Sports)
Featured game: Toledo @ Akron
7:00 p.m.
ESPN2
Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox
The Rockets’ 7-4 overall record is just as good as any team in the Mid-American Conference, and they’ve put up some impressive wins, including a 41-17 road thumping of Mississippi State on Sept. 14. Their 4-3 conference mark has them back of four other teams in the league (and tied with another), though, so a MAC title game probably isn’t in the cards this year. Still, they’re eight-point road favorites here against the Zips (3-8 overall, 2-5 in conference).
Toledo WR Jerjuan Newton is one player to watch in this #MACtion clash. He has 56 catches for a team-high 868 yards (15.5 yards per reception) and 10 touchdowns. But Akron has a notable deep threat of their own in Adrian Norton, who’s caught 43 passes for 831 yards (19.3 yards per catch) and seven touchdowns this season. We’ll see which of the two has a bigger night Tuesday.
Kent State @ Buffalo
7:00 p.m.
ESPN+
Michael Reghi, Ryan Cavanaugh
Thursday, Nov. 28
Tuskegee @ Alabama State
2:00 p.m.
ESPNU
Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker
Featured game: Memphis @ Tulane
7:30 p.m.
ESPN
Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen
There’s obviously significant competition here from the NFL’s Thanksgiving slate (this will go up against the last part of the New York Giants-Dallas Cowboys clash on Fox, then the Miami Dolphins-Green Bay Packers nightcap on NBC), but for those who prefer watching the college game around their turkey festivities, there’s a great Group of Five matchup here.
The home Green Wave are 9-2 on the year and 7-0 in AAC play, and they’re No. 18 in the latest AP poll (and were No. 20 in the CFP rankings last week, as well as in that AP poll). That CFP ranking had them only behind No. 12 Boise State (10-1 overall, 7-0 in the Mountain West) and No. 19 Army (9-1 overall, 7-0 in the AAC) amongst Group of Five teams, so there’s potential for them to challenge for the one guaranteed G5 slot in the 12-team playoff if those other teams stumble. (And they might get a crack at Army themselves in the conference title game.) But the Tigers (9-2, 5-2 AAC) are no pushovers; Tulane’s a 14-point home favorite, but they certainly can’t take this one for granted.
For Memphis, QB Seth Hennigan is one to watch. He’s thrown for 2,990 yards and 21 touchdowns with six interceptions and a 63.7 percent completion mark this year. For Tulane, RB Makhi Hughes is eighth nationally with 1,291 rushing yards; he has 15 touchdowns and averages 5.5 yards per carry. He’s also a receiving threat out of the backfield, adding 14 catches for 128 yards and two further touchdowns.
Friday, Nov. 29, early window
Featured game: Oklahoma State @ Colorado
12:00 p.m.
ABC
Mark Jones, Roddy Jones
The chaos of the Big 12 this season has been fun to watch. Last Saturday saw Arizona State’s bizarre win (almost a loss) over BYU, Colorado’s loss to Kansas, and Iowa State’s win over Utah, leaving a four-way tie at the top of the conference standings. That would be between the aforementioned Sun Devils, Cougars, Buffaloes, and Cyclones, all 6-2 in conference. But Colorado is 8-3 overall while the other three are 9-2, and they’re down at No. 23 in the latest AP poll, beyond Arizona State (No. 14), Iowa State (No. 17), and BYU (No. 19).
That Kansas loss may add further intrigue to the always-present storylines around Colorado coach Deion Sanders, star quarterback Shedeur Sanders, and two-way star Travis Hunter. The Buffaloes came into this year with a lot of hype and attention, but some of that went away after a 28-10 road thumping by Nebraska on Sept. 7. They had been putting up quite the run since then, though, with a 31-28 Oct. 12 home loss to Kansas State the only other blemish on their record.
There’s been recent buzz building about how far this Colorado team has come in the Sanders era (from 1-11 in 2022 before him to 4-8 in his first season last year to now 8-3), even with his various controversial methods and approaches. But the Buffaloes are now coming off their first loss in more than a month, so this may be worth watching to see how they rebound. The Cowboys (3-8 overall, 0-8 in conference) aren’t the most formidable opponent, and they’re 17-point road underdogs here, but if they put up any fight, this could be interesting. (This is also worth keeping an eye on for how play-by-play voice Jones covers Colorado; he’s drawn a lot of attention over the past few years for various comments praising and defending Sanders, both in-game and on social media outside of games.)
Minnesota @ Wisconsin
12:00 p.m.
CBS
Tom McCarthy, Jay Feely
Oregon State @ Boise State
12:00 p.m.
Fox
Tim Brando, Devin Gardner
Navy @ East Carolina
12:00 p.m.
ESPN
Anish Shroff, Andre Ware
Miami (OH) @ Bowling Green
12:00 p.m.
ESPNU
Noah Reed, Craig Haubert
Ball State @ Ohio
12:00 p.m.
CBSSN
Friday, Nov. 29, afternoon window
Featured game: Mississippi State @ Ole Miss
3:30 p.m.
ABC
Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick
The Egg Bowl rivalry games are frequently wild, with the 2019 one in particular (including its ill-fated dog peeing celebration) changing the course of several programs and the 2022 one seeing Mike Leach’s last win. Last year’s game, played on Thanksgiving night proper (as these usually have been), saw a less-notable 17-7 win for Ole Miss, but it still had its moments. And this year’s sets up as potentially interesting: the Rebels (No. 15 AP, 8-3, 4-3 SEC) are a 26.5-point favorite against the struggling Bulldogs (2-9, 0-7), but they’re coming off a 24-17 road loss to Florida, and anything can happen in an Egg Bowl.
Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart continues to be amongst college football’s top passers. He’s third in FBS with 3,732 passing yards to date, and has thrown 24 touchdowns against six picks while completing 69.3 percent of his attempts. Meanwhile, Mississippi State WR Kevin Coleman Jr. has 68 catches for 814 yards and five touchdowns, and has done well despite the Bulldogs using two different QBs this year. We’ll see what he and his team can do in this one.
Utah State @ Colorado State
3:30 p.m.
FS1
Chris Vosters, Sed Bonner
Liberty @ Sam Houston
3:30 p.m.
CBSSN
Alex Del Barrio, Taylor McHargue
Texas State @ South Alabama
3:30 p.m.
ESPN+
Stanford @ San Jose State
4:00 p.m.
CBS
Rich Waltz, Ross Tucker
Friday, Nov. 29, evening window
Featured game: Georgia Tech @ Georgia
7:30 p.m.
ABC
Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer
There’s another potentially-good rivalry game on tap this evening. The home Bulldogs are 9-2 overall and 6-2 in the SEC, but they had a tough setback three weeks back with a 28-10 loss to Ole Miss. Still, they’re No. 6 in the current AP poll and are coming in off back-to-back wins, including one over current No. 7 Tennessee two weeks back. Meanwhile, the Yellow Jackets may be 19.5-point underdogs here, but they’re 7-4 overall and 5-3 in the ACC, and anything can happen in a rivalry (and this one has the lovely “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate” title), maybe especially with a Tess Effect worked in.
For Georgia, QB Carson Beck has been the focus of so much debate this year. He’s thrown for 3,132 yards and 23 touchdowns with a 65.1 percent completion mark, but his 12 interceptions leave something to be desired, and he was held to 186 passing yards in that loss to the Rebels three weeks ago. On the Georgia Tech defense, he’ll have to watch out for LB Kyle Efford, who has team-highs in tackles (61) and sacks (three).
Nebraska @ Iowa
7:30 p.m.
NBC
Paul Burmeister, Colt McCoy
Utah @ UCF
8:00 p.m.
Fox
Trent Rush, Robert Smith
Saturday, Nov. 30, early window
Tennessee @ Vanderbilt
12:00 p.m.
ABC
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek
Featured game: Michigan @ Ohio State
12:00 p.m.
Fox
Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt
The Big Game will get significant attention as always despite the Wolverines’ struggles. They’re 6-5 on the year and just 4-4 in Big Ten play, so it’s quite understandable that they’re 21-point road underdogs against the Buckeyes (No. 2 in the AP poll, 10-1, 7-1 in conference play). But this game’s always a big deal, and it’s sometimes gone the way of the significant underdog. And Ohio State has had some close wins this year, including against Nebraska and Penn State.
For Ohio State, QB Will Howard continues to be debated, including as “so not a Buckeye” by ESPN Cleveland hosts. He has 2,685 passing yards this season with 26 touchdowns against six interceptions and a 74.0 percent completion mark, so he’s putting up strong rate stats, but not the overall yardage of some top QBs. But hey, that’s more than double that of current Michigan starter Davis Warren, who has thrown for 1,064 yards with six touchdowns and seven interceptions (and a 64.1 percent completion mark) across five starts.
South Carolina @ Clemson
12:00 p.m.
ESPN
Roy Philpott, Sam Acho
Kansas @ Baylor
12:00 p.m.
ESPN2
Clay Matvick, Steve Addazio
West Virginia @ Texas Tech
12:00 p.m.
FS1
Eric Collins, Spencer Tillman
Louisiana @ ULM
12:00 p.m.
ESPNU
Courtney Lyle, Rene Ingoglia
Louisville @ Kentucky
12:00 p.m.
SECN
Dave Neal, Aaron Murray
Illinois @ Northwestern
12:00 p.m.
BTN
Chris Vosters, Matt Millen
Duke @ Wake Forest
12:00 p.m.
ACCN
Jorge Sedano, Orlando Franklin
UTSA @ Army
12:00 p.m.
CBSSN
Dave Ryan, Adam Breneman
Connecticut @ Massachusetts
12:00 p.m.
ESPN+
North Texas @ Temple
12:00 p.m.
ESPN+
Joe Tordy, Leger Douzable
Eastern Michigan @ Western Michigan
1:30 p.m.
ESPN+
Michael Reghi, Ryan Cavanaugh
Grambling vs Southern (in New Orleans)
2:00 p.m.
NBC
Coastal Carolina @ Georgia State
2:00 p.m.
ESPN+
Middle Tennessee @ Florida International
2:00 p.m.
ESPN+
South Florida @ Rice
2:00 p.m.
ESPN+
David Saltzman, LaDarrin McLane
Southern Mississippi @ Troy
2:00 p.m.
ESPN+
Saturday, Nov. 30, afternoon window
Pittsburgh @ Boston College
3:00 p.m.
CW
Thom Brennaman, Max Browne
Old Dominion @ Arkansas State
3:00 p.m.
ESPN+
Auburn @ Alabama
3:30 p.m.
ABC
Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy
Featured game: Notre Dame @ USC
3:30 p.m.
CBS
Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson
It’s challenging to not choose the Iron Bowl (above) as the featured game here, but with Alabama down to No. 13 in the AP poll and Auburn 5-6 overall and 2-5 in conference (albeit with a great 4OT win this past week), the Notre Dame-USC matchup looks more significant. (It’s closer by odds too; the Trojans are 7.5-point home underdogs here, while the Tigers are 11.5-road underdogs in the Iron Bowl.) The Fighting Irish are 10-1 and coming off a 49-14 thumping of a very good Army team, and they’re up to No. 5 in the AP poll, and USC (6-5, 4-5) is coming off two straight wins.
This Jeweled Shillelagh clash is also a famed rivalry game, with the series dating back to 1926 and being played 94 times to date. Notre Dame has won five of the last six meetings, but USC took the last one they played at home in 2022. RB Woody Marks is a key figure for the Trojans, rushing 192 times for 1,100 yards (5.7 yards per carry). For the Irish, defensive lineman Rylie Mills is one to watch, with 6.5 sacks and 33 tackles to date.
Arizona State @ Arizona
3:30 p.m.
Fox
Jason Benetti, Brock Huard
Miami (FL) @ Syracuse
3:30 p.m.
ESPN
Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison
California @ Southern Methodist
3:30 p.m.
ESPN2
Brian Custer, Rod Gilmore
Rutgers @ Michigan State
3:30 p.m.
FS1
Dan Hellie, Petros Papadakis
Arkansas @ Missouri
3:30 p.m.
SECN
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb
Maryland @ Penn State
3:30 p.m.
BTN
Jeff Levering, Jake Butt
Fresno State @ UCLA
3:30 p.m.
BTN
N.C. State @ North Carolina
3:30 p.m.
ACCN
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich
Central Michigan @ Northern Illinois
3:30 p.m.
CBSSN
Jordan Kent, Randy Cross
Florida Atlantic @ Tulsa
3:30 p.m.
ESPN+
James Westling, Patrick Murray
UAB @ Charlotte
3:30 p.m.
ESPN+
Noah Frary, Reggie Walker
Jacksonville State @ Western Kentucky
4:00 p.m.
ESPNU
Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox
TCU @ Cincinnati
4:00 p.m.
ESPN+
Richard Cross, Barrett Brooks
Kennesaw State @ Louisiana Tech
4:00 p.m.
ESPN+
UTEP @ New Mexico State
4:00 p.m.
ESPN+
Appalachian State @ Georgia Southern
6:00 p.m.
ESPN+
Wyoming @ Washington State
6:30 p.m.
CW
Ted Robinson, Ryan Leaf
Saturday, Nov. 30, evening window
Oklahoma @ LSU
7:00 p.m.
ESPN
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers
Florida @ Florida State
7:00 p.m.
ESPN2
Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman
Purdue @ Indiana
7:00 p.m.
FS1
Tim Brando, Devin Gardner
Texas @ Texas A&M
7:30 p.m.
ABC
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit
Kansas State @ Iowa State
7:30 p.m.
Fox
Connor Onion, Mark Helfrich
Featured game: Washington @ Oregon
7:30 p.m.
NBC
Noah Eagle, Todd Blackledge
It’s unusual to see these long-time rivals squaring off with each other than with Washington State and Oregon State in the week of Thanksgiving, but at least those other rivalry games were preserved (albeit on different dates) after the fall of the Pac-12. And now we get the Huskies and Ducks facing off in a good rivalry game slot, even if this is now a Big Ten rivalry rather than a Pac-12 one.
Oregon (No. 1 in the AP and coaches’ polls, and No. 1 in the CFP rankings last week and likely to retain that title this week) is the only unbeaten FBS team left at 11-0 (8-0 in conference play). And they’re 19.5-point home favorites here against Washington (6-5, 4-4). But plenty of upsets have happened in this long-running (116 meetings so far!) rivalry, and the Huskies have won it the last three times.
While QB Dillon Gabriel gets a lot of attention for the Ducks, they also have an excellent ground game. RB Jordan James has collected 1,067 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns so far, averaging 5.6 yards per carry. But the Huskies have a good ground attack as well, with Jonah Coleman picking up 1,008 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns to date and averaging 5.8 yards per carry.
Marshall @ James Madison
8:00 p.m.
ESPNU
Lowell Galindo, Fozzy Whittaker
Virginia @ Virginia Tech
8:00 p.m.
ACCN
Wes Durham, Tom Luginbill
Nevada @ UNLV
8:00 p.m.
CBSSN
John Sadak, Robert Turbin
Houston @ BYU
10:15 p.m.
ESPN
Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler
Tennessee State @ Montana
10:15 p.m.
ESPN2
Roxy Bernstein, Jay Walker
Air Force @ San Diego State
10:30 p.m.
FS1
Evan Lepler, Charles Arbuckle
New Mexico @ Hawaii
11:00 p.m.
Hawaii PPV, Team1Sports