Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo led the Fighting Irish to a No. 2 seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

The first round of the 2024 NCAA Women’s Tournament concluded on Saturday with all 16 favorites advancing. That lack of upsets has set up an enticing slate of games on Monday, including Caitlin Clark and Iowa in action in primetime on ESPN against West Virginia.

Monday, March 25

#2 Notre Dame vs #7 Ole Miss

2 p.m. ESPN

Sam Gore, Tamika Catchings

#3 NC State vs #6 Tennessee

4 p.m. ESPN

Eric Frede, Steffi Sorensen

#3 UConn vs #6 Syracuse

6 p.m. ESPN

Pam Ward, Christy Winters-Scott

#4 Indiana vs #5 Oklahoma

6:30 p.m. ESPN2

Angel Gray, Andrea Lloyd

#1 Iowa vs #8 West Virginia

8 p.m. ESPN

Beth Mowins, Stephanie White, Holly Rowe

#2 UCLA vs #7 Creighton

8:30 p.m. ESPN2

Kevin Fitzgerald, Kim Adams

#1 USC vs #8 Kansas

10 p.m. ESPN

Elise Woodward, Mary Murphy

#4 Gonzaga vs #5 Utah

10:30 p.m. ESPN2

Ann Schatz, Mike Thibault