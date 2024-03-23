More upsets rocked the college basketball world on Friday, with four more double-digit seeds advancing to the second round. However, just two top-four seeds across both days of action have been bounced. Below is the schedule, including tip times and announcers, for Sunday’s eight second-round games.
Sunday, March 24
#2 Marquette vs #10 Colorado
12:10 p.m. CBS
Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy, Andy Katz
#1 Purdue vs #8 Utah State
2:40 p.m. CBS
Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy, Andy Katz
#4 Duke vs #12 James Madison
5:15 p.m. CBS
Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson
#3 Baylor vs #6 Clemson
6:10 p.m. TNT
Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel, Jon Rothstein
#4 Alabama vs #12 Grand Canyon
7:10 p.m. TBS
Lisa Byington, Steve Smith, Robbie Hummel, Lauren Shehadi
#1 UConn vs #9 Northwestern
7:45 p.m. truTV
Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson
#1 Houston vs #9 Texas A&M
8:40 p.m. TNT
Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel, Jon Rothstein
#5 San Diego State vs #13 Yale
9:40 p.m. TBS
Lisa Byington, Steve Smith, Robbie Hummel, Lauren Shehadi