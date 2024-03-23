Mar 22, 2024; Spokane, WA, USA; Yale Bulldogs guard August Mahoney (3) reacts after a game against the Auburn Tigers in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

More upsets rocked the college basketball world on Friday, with four more double-digit seeds advancing to the second round. However, just two top-four seeds across both days of action have been bounced. Below is the schedule, including tip times and announcers, for Sunday’s eight second-round games.

Sunday, March 24

#2 Marquette vs #10 Colorado

12:10 p.m. CBS

Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy, Andy Katz

#1 Purdue vs #8 Utah State

2:40 p.m. CBS

Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy, Andy Katz

#4 Duke vs #12 James Madison

5:15 p.m. CBS

Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson

#3 Baylor vs #6 Clemson

6:10 p.m. TNT

Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel, Jon Rothstein

#4 Alabama vs #12 Grand Canyon

7:10 p.m. TBS

Lisa Byington, Steve Smith, Robbie Hummel, Lauren Shehadi

#1 UConn vs #9 Northwestern

7:45 p.m. truTV

Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson

#1 Houston vs #9 Texas A&M

8:40 p.m. TNT

Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel, Jon Rothstein

#5 San Diego State vs #13 Yale

9:40 p.m. TBS

Lisa Byington, Steve Smith, Robbie Hummel, Lauren Shehadi