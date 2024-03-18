Mar 16, 2024; New York City, NY, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Tristen Newton (2) shoots for two against Marquette Golden Eagles guard Stevie Mitchell (4) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Now that the automatic bids have been tallied, the bubbles have been burst, and the brackets are set, the 2024 NCAA Tournament gets underway this week. Below, you’ll find the full schedule for TV stations, announcers, and analysts for every game in the first round, including the First Four.

Tuesday, March 19

#16 Howard vs #16 Wagner

6:40 pm. truTV

Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel, Jon Rothstein

#10 Virginia vs #10 Colorado State

9:10 p.m. truTV

Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel, Jon Rothstein

Wednesday, March 20

#16 Montana State vs #16 Grambling State

6:40 pm. truTV

Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel, Jon Rothstein

#10 Boise State vs #10 Colorado

9:10 p.m. truTV

Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel, Jon Rothstein

Thursday, March 21

#8 Mississippi State vs #9 Michigan State

12:15 p.m. CBS

Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, Allie LaForce

#6 BYU vs #11 Duquesne

12:40 p.m. truTV

Tom McCarthy, Deb Antonelli, Avery Johnson, AJ Ross

#3 Creighton vs #14 Akron

1:30 p.m. TNT

Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Evan Washburn

#2 Arizona vs #15 Long Beach State

2:00 p.m. TBS

Brad Nessler, Brendan Haywood, Dana Jacobson

#1 North Carolina vs #16 Howard/Wagner

2:45 p.m. CBS

Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, Allie LaForce

#3 Illinois vs #14 Morehead State

3:10 p.m. truTV

Tom McCarthy, Deb Antonelli, Avery Johnson, AJ Ross

#6 South Carolina vs #11 Oregon

4:00 p.m. TNT

Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Evan Washburn

#7 Dayton vs #10 Nevada

4:30 p.m. TBS

Brad Nessler, Brendan Haywood, Dana Jacobson

#7 Texas vs #10 Virginia/Colorado State

6:50 p.m. TNT

Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, Allie LaForce

#3 Kentucky vs #14 Oakland

7:10 p.m. CBS

Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Evan Washburn

#5 Gonzaga vs #12 McNeese

7:25 p.m. TBS

Brad Nessler, Brendan Haywood, Dana Jacobson

#2 Iowa State vs #15 South Dakota State

7:35 p.m. truTV

Tom McCarthy, Deb Antonelli, Avery Johnson, AJ Ross

#2 Tennessee vs #15 Saint Peter’s

9:20 p.m. TNT

Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, Allie LaForce

#6 Texax Tech vs #11 NC State

9:40 p.m. CBS

Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Evan Washburn

#4 Kansas vs #13 Samford

9:55 p.m. TBS

Brad Nessler, Brendan Haywood, Dana Jacobson

#7 Washington State vs #10 Drake

10:05 p.m. truTV

Tom McCarthy, Deb Antonelli, Avery Johnson, AJ Ross

Friday, March 22

#8 Florida Atlantic vs #9 Northwestern

12:15 p.m. CBS

Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson

#3 Baylor vs #14 Colgate

12:40 p.m. truTV

Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel, Jon Rothstein

#5 San Diego State vs #12 UAB

1:45 p.m. TNT

Lisa Byington, Steve Smith, Robbie Hummel, Lauren Shehadi

#2 Marquette vs #15 Western Kentucky

2:00 p.m. TBS

Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy, Andy Katz

#1 UConn vs #16 Stetson

2:45 p.m. CBS

Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson

#6 Clemson vs #11 New Mexico

3:10 p.m. truTV

Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel, Jon Rothstein

#4 Auburn vs #13 Yale

4:15 p.m. TNT

Lisa Byington, Steve Smith, Robbie Hummel, Lauren Shehadi

#7 Florida vs #10 Boise State/Colorado

4:30 p.m. TBS

Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy, Andy Katz

#8 Nebraska vs #9 Texas A&M

6:50 p.m. TNT

Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel, Jon Rothstein

#4 Duke vs #13 Vermont

7:10 p.m. CBS

Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson

#1 Purdue vs #16 Montana State/Grambling State

7:25 p.m. TBS

Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy, Andy Katz

#4 Alabama vs #13 Charleston

7:35 p.m. truTV

Lisa Byington, Steve Smith, Robbie Hummel, Lauren Shehadi

#1 Houston vs #16 Longwood

9:20 p.m. TNT

Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel, Jon Rothstein

#5 Wisconsin vs #12 James Madison

9:40 pm. CBS

Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson

#8 Utah State vs #9 TCU

9:55 p.m. TBS

Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy, Andy Katz

#5 Saint Mary’s vs #12 Grand Canyon

10:05 p.m. truTV

Lisa Byington, Steve Smith, Robbie Hummel, Lauren Shehadi