Now that the automatic bids have been tallied, the bubbles have been burst, and the brackets are set, the 2024 NCAA Tournament gets underway this week. Below, you’ll find the full schedule for TV stations, announcers, and analysts for every game in the first round, including the First Four.
Tuesday, March 19
#16 Howard vs #16 Wagner
6:40 pm. truTV
Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel, Jon Rothstein
#10 Virginia vs #10 Colorado State
9:10 p.m. truTV
Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel, Jon Rothstein
Wednesday, March 20
#16 Montana State vs #16 Grambling State
6:40 pm. truTV
Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel, Jon Rothstein
#10 Boise State vs #10 Colorado
9:10 p.m. truTV
Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel, Jon Rothstein
Thursday, March 21
#8 Mississippi State vs #9 Michigan State
12:15 p.m. CBS
Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, Allie LaForce
#6 BYU vs #11 Duquesne
12:40 p.m. truTV
Tom McCarthy, Deb Antonelli, Avery Johnson, AJ Ross
#3 Creighton vs #14 Akron
1:30 p.m. TNT
Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Evan Washburn
#2 Arizona vs #15 Long Beach State
2:00 p.m. TBS
Brad Nessler, Brendan Haywood, Dana Jacobson
#1 North Carolina vs #16 Howard/Wagner
2:45 p.m. CBS
Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, Allie LaForce
#3 Illinois vs #14 Morehead State
3:10 p.m. truTV
Tom McCarthy, Deb Antonelli, Avery Johnson, AJ Ross
#6 South Carolina vs #11 Oregon
4:00 p.m. TNT
Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Evan Washburn
#7 Dayton vs #10 Nevada
4:30 p.m. TBS
Brad Nessler, Brendan Haywood, Dana Jacobson
#7 Texas vs #10 Virginia/Colorado State
6:50 p.m. TNT
Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, Allie LaForce
#3 Kentucky vs #14 Oakland
7:10 p.m. CBS
Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Evan Washburn
#5 Gonzaga vs #12 McNeese
7:25 p.m. TBS
Brad Nessler, Brendan Haywood, Dana Jacobson
#2 Iowa State vs #15 South Dakota State
7:35 p.m. truTV
Tom McCarthy, Deb Antonelli, Avery Johnson, AJ Ross
#2 Tennessee vs #15 Saint Peter’s
9:20 p.m. TNT
Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, Allie LaForce
#6 Texax Tech vs #11 NC State
9:40 p.m. CBS
Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Evan Washburn
#4 Kansas vs #13 Samford
9:55 p.m. TBS
Brad Nessler, Brendan Haywood, Dana Jacobson
#7 Washington State vs #10 Drake
10:05 p.m. truTV
Tom McCarthy, Deb Antonelli, Avery Johnson, AJ Ross
Friday, March 22
#8 Florida Atlantic vs #9 Northwestern
12:15 p.m. CBS
Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson
#3 Baylor vs #14 Colgate
12:40 p.m. truTV
Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel, Jon Rothstein
#5 San Diego State vs #12 UAB
1:45 p.m. TNT
Lisa Byington, Steve Smith, Robbie Hummel, Lauren Shehadi
#2 Marquette vs #15 Western Kentucky
2:00 p.m. TBS
Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy, Andy Katz
#1 UConn vs #16 Stetson
2:45 p.m. CBS
Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson
#6 Clemson vs #11 New Mexico
3:10 p.m. truTV
Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel, Jon Rothstein
#4 Auburn vs #13 Yale
4:15 p.m. TNT
Lisa Byington, Steve Smith, Robbie Hummel, Lauren Shehadi
#7 Florida vs #10 Boise State/Colorado
4:30 p.m. TBS
Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy, Andy Katz
#8 Nebraska vs #9 Texas A&M
6:50 p.m. TNT
Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel, Jon Rothstein
#4 Duke vs #13 Vermont
7:10 p.m. CBS
Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson
#1 Purdue vs #16 Montana State/Grambling State
7:25 p.m. TBS
Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy, Andy Katz
#4 Alabama vs #13 Charleston
7:35 p.m. truTV
Lisa Byington, Steve Smith, Robbie Hummel, Lauren Shehadi
#1 Houston vs #16 Longwood
9:20 p.m. TNT
Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel, Jon Rothstein
#5 Wisconsin vs #12 James Madison
9:40 pm. CBS
Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson
#8 Utah State vs #9 TCU
9:55 p.m. TBS
Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy, Andy Katz
#5 Saint Mary’s vs #12 Grand Canyon
10:05 p.m. truTV
Lisa Byington, Steve Smith, Robbie Hummel, Lauren Shehadi