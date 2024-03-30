UConn moved a step closer to a national championship repeat on Thursday by smashing last year’s national runner-up San Diego State. Illinois stands next in their way on Saturday. Also on Saturday, a Final Four berth is on the line in a matchup more known during the College Football Playoff when sixth-seeded Clemson takes on fourth-seeded Alabama. On the other side of the bracket, Duke knocked off #1 seed Houston to face Cinderella NC State, while Purdue and Tennessee advanced to the only 1-2 matchup in the Elite 8.
Saturday, March 30
#1 UConn vs #3 Illinois
6:09 p.m. TBS/truTV
Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy, Andy Katz
#4 Alabama vs #6 Clemson
8:49 p.m. TBS/truTV
Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, Allie LaForce
Sunday, March 31
#1 Purdue vs #2 Tennessee
2:20 p.m. CBS
Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Evan Washburn
#4 Duke vs #11 NC State
5:05 p.m. CBS
Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson