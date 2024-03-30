Mar 29, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack guard DJ Horne (0) celebrates after a play during the second half in the semifinals of the South Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament against the Marquette Golden Eagles at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

UConn moved a step closer to a national championship repeat on Thursday by smashing last year’s national runner-up San Diego State. Illinois stands next in their way on Saturday. Also on Saturday, a Final Four berth is on the line in a matchup more known during the College Football Playoff when sixth-seeded Clemson takes on fourth-seeded Alabama. On the other side of the bracket, Duke knocked off #1 seed Houston to face Cinderella NC State, while Purdue and Tennessee advanced to the only 1-2 matchup in the Elite 8.

Saturday, March 30

#1 UConn vs #3 Illinois

6:09 p.m. TBS/truTV

Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy, Andy Katz

#4 Alabama vs #6 Clemson

8:49 p.m. TBS/truTV

Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, Allie LaForce

Sunday, March 31

#1 Purdue vs #2 Tennessee

2:20 p.m. CBS

Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Evan Washburn

#4 Duke vs #11 NC State

5:05 p.m. CBS

Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson