The Masters 2024
Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga
CBS, ESPN
April 11 – April 14
CBS TV Broadcast
Lead: Jim Nantz, Trevor Immelman; Ian Baker-Finch, Dottie Pepper (on-course), Frank Nobilo, Verne Lundquist*, Andrew Catalon, Amanda Balionis (interviews)
*Final Masters assignment for Verne Lundquist
Masters Live
- Featured Groups (Mornings): Shane Bacon, Colt Knost, Billy Kratzert
- Featured Groups (Afternoon): Brian Crowell, Smylie Kaufman
- Amen Corner (11-13): Grant Boone, Mark Immelman
- 15th & 16th Holes: Iona Stephen, Ned Michaels, Smylie Kaufman
ESPN
Scott Van Pelt, Curtis Strange, Michael Eaves (interviews), CBS Masters announcers
Streaming
- Entire Tournament streams on Masters.com
- CBS broadcast stream on CBS Sports platforms, including Paramount+
- ESPN broadcast streams on ESPN platforms, including ESPN+
SiriusXM’s Radio (SiriusXM Masters Radio Ch. 92)
- First and Second Round 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Third and Final Round 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Lead: Mike Tirico, Steve Melnyk; Brian Katrek, Maureen Madill, John Maginnes, Johnson Wagner
The Masters Broadcast TV Schedule
Thursday, April 11
- First Round, ESPN 3 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Masters Highlights, CBS 11:35 p.m.
Friday, April 12
- Second Round, ESPN 3 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Masters Highlights, CBS 11:35 p.m.
Saturday, April 13
- Third Round, CBS 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Sunday, April 14
- Final Round, CBS 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
The Masters Streaming Schedule
Streaming on The Masters.com, ESPN and CBS platforms
First and Second Rounds
- ESPN Coverage, ESPN+ 3 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Featured Groups, 9:15 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Amen Corner, 10:45 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Holes 15 & 16, 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Third and Final Rounds
- CBS Coverage, Paramount+ 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. (Sat.)
- CBS Coverage, Paramount+ 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. (Sun.)
- Featured Groups, 10:15 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Amen Corner, 11:45 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Holes 15 & 16, 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
