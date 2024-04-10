Jon Rahm The Masters Scottie Scheffler (left) helps Jon Rahm into his green jacket after Rahm’s Masters win. Pga Masters Tournament Final Round
The Masters 2024
Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga
CBS, ESPN
April 11 – April 14

CBS TV Broadcast

Lead: Jim Nantz, Trevor Immelman; Ian Baker-Finch, Dottie Pepper (on-course), Frank Nobilo, Verne Lundquist*, Andrew Catalon, Amanda Balionis (interviews)

*Final Masters assignment for Verne Lundquist

Masters Live

  • Featured Groups (Mornings): Shane Bacon, Colt Knost, Billy Kratzert
  • Featured Groups (Afternoon): Brian Crowell, Smylie Kaufman
  • Amen Corner (11-13): Grant Boone, Mark Immelman
  • 15th & 16th Holes: Iona Stephen, Ned Michaels, Smylie Kaufman

ESPN

Scott Van Pelt, Curtis Strange, Michael Eaves (interviews), CBS Masters announcers

Streaming

  • Entire Tournament streams on Masters.com
  • CBS broadcast stream on CBS Sports platforms, including Paramount+
  • ESPN broadcast streams on ESPN platforms, including ESPN+

SiriusXM’s Radio (SiriusXM Masters Radio Ch. 92)

  • First and Second Round 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Third and Final Round 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Lead: Mike Tirico, Steve Melnyk; Brian Katrek, Maureen Madill, John Maginnes, Johnson Wagner

The Masters Broadcast TV Schedule

Thursday, April 11

  • First Round, ESPN 3 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
  • Masters Highlights, CBS 11:35 p.m.

Friday, April 12

  • Second Round, ESPN 3 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
  • Masters Highlights, CBS 11:35 p.m.

Saturday, April 13

  • Third Round, CBS 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 14

  • Final Round, CBS 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

The Masters Streaming Schedule

Streaming on The Masters.com, ESPN and CBS platforms

First and Second Rounds

  • ESPN Coverage, ESPN+ 3 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
  • Featured Groups, 9:15 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
  • Amen Corner, 10:45 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Holes 15 & 16, 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Third and Final Rounds

  • CBS Coverage, Paramount+ 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. (Sat.)
  • CBS Coverage, Paramount+ 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. (Sun.)
  • Featured Groups, 10:15 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Amen Corner, 11:45 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Holes 15 & 16, 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

