Aug 12, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) dives for the pylon against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday, August 17 Cleveland @ Philadelphia

7:30 p.m. NFL Network

Scott Graham, Ross Tucker, Dave Spadaro Friday, August 18 Carolina @ NY Giants

7 p.m. NFL Network

Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross, Bruce Beck Saturday, August 19 Jacksonville @ Detroit

1 p.m. NFL Network

Jason Ross Jr, Ryan Harris, Arielle Orsuto Miami @ Houston

4 p.m. NFL Network

Kevin Kugler, N.D. Kalu, Drew Dougherty Chicago @ Indianapolis

7 p.m. NFL Network

Greg Rakestraw, Rick Venturi, Larra Overton Dallas @ Seattle

10 p.m. NFL Network

Kate Scott, Michael Robinson Sunday, August 20 New Orleans @ LA Chargers

7:05 p.m. NFL Network

Noah Eagle, Dan Fouts, LaDainian Tomlinson Monday, August 21 Baltimore @ Washington

8 p.m. ESPN

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters