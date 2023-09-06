Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA;The NFL shield and Kansas City Chiefs logos on the field at Super Bowl 57 at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

NFL ON CBS – SUPER BOWL LVIII

CBS will broadcast Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas with two alternate broadcasts. Nickelodeon will air the Super Bowl’s first kids’ alternate airing, while Univision will air the Spanish language broadcast.

CBS will air mostly AFC games in 2023, but with a greater selection of NFC games. They are scheduled for ten national doubleheaders, including the first and final weeks of the season.

CBS will air four postseason games, including the AFC Championship and the Super Bowl.

CBS will air two holiday games, the traditional Thanksgiving Day Classic (Commanders-Cowboys) and a special Christmas Day game (Raiders-Chiefs).

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson will lead the broadcast team throughout the season and will call their third Super Bowl together. Former Pro Bowlers JJ Watt, Matt Ryan, and Jason McCourty join CBS as game and studio analysts.

The NFL on CBS can be streamed on Paramount+ and all CBS Sports platforms.

NFL on CBS Talent & Shows

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn

Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan, AJ Ross

, AJ Ross Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta

Tom McCarthy, James Lofton, Jay Feely

Chris Lewis, Jason McCourty, Ross Tucker

Additional Play-by-Play: Beth Mowins

Additional Reporters: Amanda Renner, Aditi Kinkhabwala, Tiffany Blackmon, Amanda Guerra, Justin Walters

Rules Analyst: Gene Steratore

The NFL TODAY, Noon

James Brown, Nate Burleson, Bill Cowher, Boomer Esiason, Phil Simms; JJ Watt (Select Appearances)

(Select Appearances) Insider: Jonathan Jones

TOPS, CBS Sports Network 10 a.m.

NFL Monday QB, CBS Sports Network 6 p.m. (Monday)

CBS National Games, Sunday at 4:25 p.m.

Week 1: Eagles-Patriots

Week 2: Jets-Cowboys

Week 5: Chiefs-Vikings

Week 7: Chargers-Chiefs

Week 8: Bengals-49ers

Week 11: Jets-Bills

Week 12: Commanders-Cowboys (Thanksgiving)

Week 12: Bills-Eagles

Week 14: Bills-Chiefs

Week 16: Raiders-Chiefs (Christmas)

Week 17: Bengals-Chiefs

Week 18: Doubleheader TBA

NFL ON FOX

FOX will celebrate its 30th year of airing NFL games in 2023. They will air mostly NFC games with several AFC games as well as three postseason games, including the NFC Championship. They are scheduled for ten national doubleheaders, including the first and final weeks of the season.

FOX will air holiday games, including the traditional Thanksgiving Day Classic (Packers-Lions) and a special Christmas Day game (Eagles-Giants).

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen return as the lead broadcast team, joined by sideline reporters Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi.

The NFL on FOX can be streamed on all FOX Sports platforms.

NFL on FOX Talent & Shows

Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver

Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink

Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake

Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin

Chris Myers, Robert Smith, Jen Hale

Rules Analysts: Mike Pereira, Dean Blandino

FOX NFL Sunday, Noon

Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Jimmy Johnson, Howie Long, Michael Strahan; Rob Gronkowski (select appearances)

Insider: Jay Glazer

FOX NFL Kickoff, Sunday 11 a.m.

Charissa Thompson, Julian Edelman, Charles Woodson, Michael Vick; Cooper Manning (select appearances)

, Charles Woodson, Michael Vick; Cooper Manning (select appearances) Insider: Peter Schrager

FOX Deportes

Adrian Garcia-Marquez, Jessi Losada, Jaime Motta

FOX National Games, Sunday at 4:25 p.m.

Week 1: Packers-Bears

Week 3: Bears-Chiefs

Week 4: Patriots-Cowboys

Week 6: Eagles-Jets

Week 9: Cowboys-Eagles

Week 10: Giants-Cowboys

Week 12: Packers-Lions (Thanksgiving)

Week 13: 49ers-Eagles

Week 15: Cowboys-Bills

Week 16: Cowboys-Dolphins

Week 16: Giants-Eagles (Christmas)

Week 18: Doubleheader TBA

NBC – SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

NBC will broadcast 23 regular season NFL games, including 18 broadcasts of Sunday Night Football. They will air two Wild Card games and a Divisional playoff game the following week.

Peacock will exclusively stream two games, one in the regular season and a Wild Game playoff game.

Telemundo Deportes will air the entire NBC package of games on Universo or Telemundo.

Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, and sideline reporter Melissa Stark return to the broadcast team. Al Michaels will return for select games, including the postseason. Devin McCourty joins Football Night in America and will work select games.

The revised NFL flex scheduling policy for games moved to SNF: Weeks 5-10: Only two games can be flexed within those weeks. Weeks 11- 13: Any non-protected game can be flexed on 12 days’ notice. Weeks 14-17: Any non-protected game can be flexed on 6 days’ notice. The Week 18 game is reserved for the game with the most decisive playoff implications.

Sunday Night Football and other games on NBC can be streamed on Peacock and all other NBC Sports platforms.

Sunday Night Football Commentators

Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark; Al Michaels (select games/postseason)

Rules analyst: Terry McAulay

Football Night in America

Maria Taylor, Jac Collinsworth, Tony Dungy, Jason Garrett, Rodney Harrison, Devin McCourty, Chris Simms

, Chris Simms Insider: Mike Florio

Fantasy Contributor: Matthew Berry

Telemundo Deportes

Miguel Gurwitz, Rolando Cantu

Sunday Night Football Final (Postgame), Peacock

Kathryn Tappen, Chris Simms

Peacock NFL Programming

PFT Live, Peacock Weekdays 7 a.m.

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry, Peacock Weekdays noon.

Fantasy Football Pregame, Peacock Sunday 11 a.m.

2023 NBC Sunday Night Football Schedule

Week 1: Lions-Chiefs (Kickoff)

Week 1: Cowboys-Giants

Week 2: Dolphins-Patriots

Week 3: Steelers-Raiders

Week 4: Chiefs-Jets

Week 5: Cowboys-49ers

Week 6: Giants-Bills

Week 7: Dolphins-Eagles

Week 8: Bears-Chargers

Week 9: Bills-Bengals

Week 10: Jets-Raiders

Week 11: Vikings-Broncos

Week 12: 49ers-Seahawks (Thanksgiving)

Week 12: Ravens-Chargers

Week 13: Chiefs-Packers

Week 14: Eagles-Cowboys

Week 15: Ravens-Jaguars

Week 16: Bengals-Steelers (Sat)

Week 16: Bills-Chargers (Sat, Peacock only)

Week 17: Packers-Vikings

Week 18: TBD

ESPN/ABC – MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

ESPN will air 25 NFL games, including an expanded number of 23 Monday Night Football games. ESPN and ABC will simulcast a select number of games and are also scheduled for three different weeks to air separate games on each network. ESPN and ABC will air two postseason games: a Monday Night Wild Card game and, for the first time, a Divisional Playoff game. All games on ESPN will also air on ESPN Deportes for Spanish-language viewers.

Monday Night Football will have flex scheduling in Weeks 13 through 17 with 12 days’ notice. They will also air two divisional Saturday games in Week 18.

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli, starring Peyton and Eli Manning, will return for its third season with 10 select games.

ESPN+ will stream one international game exclusively from London.

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Lisa Salters return to lead Monday Night Football for their second year. Chris Fowler joins the second team with Dan Orlovsky and Louis Riddick. Scott Van Pelt is the new host of Monday Night Countdown. He will be joined by the revamped team of Ryan Clark, Marcus Spears, and Robert Griffin III.

ESPN Radio will air select games, including doubleheaders every Sunday afternoon.

Monday Night Football and all NFL broadcasts on ESPN and ABC will be streamed on all ESPN streaming apps, including WatchESPN and ESPN+.

Monday Night Football Commentators

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters

Second Team: Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick, Laura Rutledge

Rules Analyst: John Parry

ManningCast on ESPN2

Peyton Manning, Eli Manning; weekly guests

Sunday Night Countdown

Sam Ponder, Tedy Bruschi, Randy Moss, Rex Ryan

Insiders: Chris Mortenson, Adam Schefter

Monday Night Countdown

Scott Van Pelt, Marcus Spears, Ryan Clark, Robert Griffin III; Larry Fitzgerald Jr., Alex Smith (select appearances)

; Larry Fitzgerald Jr., Alex Smith (select appearances) Insider: Adam Schefter

Features: Michelle Beisner-Buck

ESPN Deportes

Pablo Viruega, Eduardo Valera, John Sutcliffe

Additional NFL on ESPN Programming

Sunday

Sunday NFL Countdown, ESPN 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Now, ESPN2 11 a.m.

NFL Primetime, ESPN+ 7 p.m.

Monday

Monday Night Countdown, ESPN 6 p.m.

Monday Night Football, ABC & ESPN 8:15 p.m.*

MNF ManningCast, ESPN2 8:15 p.m. (select dates)

Weekdays/Weekends

NFL Live, Weekdays 4 p.m.; ESPN2 5 p.m.

NFL Rewind, Monday 3 p.m.

NFL Matchup, ESPN+

NFL Primetime, ESPN+ 7:30 p.m.

2023 ABC/ESPN Monday Night Football Schedule

Week 1: Bills-Jets*

Week 2: Saints-Panthers (ESPN)

Week 2: Browns-Steelers (ABC)

Week 3: Rams-Bengals (ESPN)

Week 3: Eagles-Buccaneers (ABC)

Week 4: Falcons-Jaguars at UK (Sun, ESPN+)

Week 4: Seahawks-Giants

Week 5: Packers-Raiders

Week 6: Cowboys-Chargers

Week 7: 49ers-Vikings

Week 8: Raiders-Lions

Week 9: Jets-Chargers

Week 10: Broncos-Bills

Week 11: Eagles-Chiefs*

Week 12: Bears-Vikings

Week 13: Bengals-Jaguars

Week 14: Packers-Giants (ABC)

Week 14: Titans-Dolphins (ESPN)

Week 15: Chiefs-Patriots

Week 16: Ravens-49ers (ABC)

Week 17: Lions-Cowboys* (Sat)

Week 18: Doubleheader TBA* (Sat)

*ESPN & ABC Simulcast

NFL ON PRIME VIDEO – THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

Amazon’s Prime Video will air 16 Thursday Night Football games streaming exclusively. TNF on Prime will premiere on Week 2 and will air almost every Thursday night. Prime will stream the NFL’s first Black Friday game.

Thursday Night Football will implement limited flex scheduling between Weeks 13 through 17. Only two games can be flexed within those five weeks with 28 days’ notice. Only eligible Sunday games can be flexed to TNF.

TNF will have to select alternate streams including a Spanish language alternate, a scouting panel, and an entertainment broadcast.

Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, and Kaylee Hartung return to lead the broadcast on Prime.

Thursday Night Football Prime Commentators

Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung

Rules Analyst: Terry McAulay

TNF en Español: Miguel Gurwitz, Rolando Cantu

Thursday Night Football Prime Studio

Charissa Thompson, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman; Andrew Whitworth

Features: Taylor Rooks

Reporter: Michael Smith

2023 Prime Video Thursday Night Football Schedule

Week 2: Vikings-Eagles

Week 3: Giants-49ers

Week 4: Lions-Packers

Week 5: Bears-Commanders

Week 6: Broncos-Chiefs

Week 7: Jaguars-Saints

Week 8: Buccaneers-Bills

Week 9: Titans-Steelers

Week 10: Panthers-Bears

Week 11: Bengals-Ravens

Week 12: Dolphins-Jets (Friday)

Week 13: Seahawks-Cowboys

Week 14: Patriots-Steelers

Week 15: Chargers-Raiders

Week 16: Saints-Rams

Week 17: Jets-Browns

NFL NETWORK

NFL Network produces daily shows including news, previews, and recaps related to the NFL.

NFL GameDay Morning is the flagship pregame show on Sunday mornings. It is followed by other studio shows airing highlights and analysis of all games throughout the day.

NFL Network will broadcast eight exclusive games, including four international games in England and Germany. Week 15 they will air a triple header (Games TBA), and a primetime game on Christmas Eve.

NFL Network games can be streamed on NFL+ and NFL.com.

2023 NFL Network Games Schedule

Week 5: Jaguars-Bills (England)

Week 6: Ravens-Titans (England)

Week 9: Dolphins-Chiefs (Germany)

Week 10: Colts-Patriots (Germany)

Week 15: Tripleheader TBD

Week 16: Patriots-Broncos (Christmas Eve)

NFL Network Talent & Shows

NFL GameDay Morning, Sundays 9 a.m. Rich Eisen, Steve Mariucci, Kurt Warner, Michael Irvin (?) Insider: Ian Rapaport Analytics: Cynthia Frelund

Good Morning Football, Weekdays 7 a.m. Kyle Brandt, Jamie Erdahl, Jason McCourty, Peter Schrager



NFL Network Sunday GameDay Programming

NFL GameDay Morning, 9 a.m.

NFL GameDay Live, 1 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final, 11:30 p.m.

Additional NFL Network Programming

Good Morning Football, Weekdays 7 a.m.

NFL Now, Weekdays 1 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live, Mon-Wed; Friday 6 p.m. (Thur. 5 p.m.)

NFL Total Access, Tue-Wed-Fri 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff, Monday 7 p.m.; Thursday 6 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final, Monday & Thursday 11:30 p.m.

Full Game Rebroadcasts, Weekdays 3 p.m.; Mon-Thu 8 p.m.

NFL GameDay View, Friday 9 p.m.

A Football Life, Friday 9 & 10 p.m.

Around the NFL, Saturday 8 a.m.

NFL NATIONAL RADIO

Westwood One

Westwood One is the exclusive radio broadcaster for all NFL national games including primetime, international, holidays, and the entire NFL Postseason including Super Bowl LVIII. Kevin Harlan and Kurt Warner are the lead broadcast team on Monday Night Football and the Super Bowl.

Other Radio Broadcast

Compass Media, Sports USA, and ESPN Radio broadcast Sunday afternoon throughout the regular season. Sports USA airs doubleheaders every week, while Compass and ESPN air two games on select weeks. Compass also airs national broadcasts of the Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Entravision is the exclusive Spanish-language radio broadcast for Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football, and the entire NFL Postseason.

ADDITIONAL NFL PLATFORMS

NFL Sunday Ticket* Beginning in 2023 this package will move exclusively to streaming on YouTube TV. Verizon Premium customers are offered the Sunday Ticket package free. Commercial businesses (bars, and restaurants) will be able to air Sunday Ticket through DirecTV’s business service.

NFL RedZone* will be available through streaming, cable, and dish distributors. The DirecTV version of RedZone has been discontinued.

NFL+: The NFL’s exclusive subscription app offers direct-to-consumer streaming access to all NFL platforms. The premium package provides access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and live NFL games, including local, primetime regular season, and postseason games.

* – Until 8 p.m. or the conclusion of all Sunday games.

Thanks as always to Sammy for putting this primer together!