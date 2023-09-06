NFL ON CBS – SUPER BOWL LVIII
- CBS will broadcast Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas with two alternate broadcasts. Nickelodeon will air the Super Bowl’s first kids’ alternate airing, while Univision will air the Spanish language broadcast.
- CBS will air mostly AFC games in 2023, but with a greater selection of NFC games. They are scheduled for ten national doubleheaders, including the first and final weeks of the season.
- CBS will air four postseason games, including the AFC Championship and the Super Bowl.
- CBS will air two holiday games, the traditional Thanksgiving Day Classic (Commanders-Cowboys) and a special Christmas Day game (Raiders-Chiefs).
- Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson will lead the broadcast team throughout the season and will call their third Super Bowl together. Former Pro Bowlers JJ Watt, Matt Ryan, and Jason McCourty join CBS as game and studio analysts.
- The NFL on CBS can be streamed on Paramount+ and all CBS Sports platforms.
NFL on CBS Talent & Shows
- Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson
- Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn
- Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins
- Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan, AJ Ross
- Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta
- Tom McCarthy, James Lofton, Jay Feely
- Chris Lewis, Jason McCourty, Ross Tucker
Additional Play-by-Play: Beth Mowins
Additional Reporters: Amanda Renner, Aditi Kinkhabwala, Tiffany Blackmon, Amanda Guerra, Justin Walters
Rules Analyst: Gene Steratore
The NFL TODAY, Noon
- James Brown, Nate Burleson, Bill Cowher, Boomer Esiason, Phil Simms; JJ Watt (Select Appearances)
- Insider: Jonathan Jones
TOPS, CBS Sports Network 10 a.m.
NFL Monday QB, CBS Sports Network 6 p.m. (Monday)
CBS National Games, Sunday at 4:25 p.m.
- Week 1: Eagles-Patriots
- Week 2: Jets-Cowboys
- Week 5: Chiefs-Vikings
- Week 7: Chargers-Chiefs
- Week 8: Bengals-49ers
- Week 11: Jets-Bills
- Week 12: Commanders-Cowboys (Thanksgiving)
- Week 12: Bills-Eagles
- Week 14: Bills-Chiefs
- Week 16: Raiders-Chiefs (Christmas)
- Week 17: Bengals-Chiefs
- Week 18: Doubleheader TBA
NFL ON FOX
- FOX will celebrate its 30th year of airing NFL games in 2023. They will air mostly NFC games with several AFC games as well as three postseason games, including the NFC Championship. They are scheduled for ten national doubleheaders, including the first and final weeks of the season.
- FOX will air holiday games, including the traditional Thanksgiving Day Classic (Packers-Lions) and a special Christmas Day game (Eagles-Giants).
- Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen return as the lead broadcast team, joined by sideline reporters Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi.
- The NFL on FOX can be streamed on all FOX Sports platforms.
NFL on FOX Talent & Shows
- Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi
- Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver
- Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink
- Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake
- Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin
- Chris Myers, Robert Smith, Jen Hale
Rules Analysts: Mike Pereira, Dean Blandino
FOX NFL Sunday, Noon
- Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Jimmy Johnson, Howie Long, Michael Strahan; Rob Gronkowski (select appearances)
- Insider: Jay Glazer
FOX NFL Kickoff, Sunday 11 a.m.
- Charissa Thompson, Julian Edelman, Charles Woodson, Michael Vick; Cooper Manning (select appearances)
- Insider: Peter Schrager
FOX Deportes
- Adrian Garcia-Marquez, Jessi Losada, Jaime Motta
FOX National Games, Sunday at 4:25 p.m.
- Week 1: Packers-Bears
- Week 3: Bears-Chiefs
- Week 4: Patriots-Cowboys
- Week 6: Eagles-Jets
- Week 9: Cowboys-Eagles
- Week 10: Giants-Cowboys
- Week 12: Packers-Lions (Thanksgiving)
- Week 13: 49ers-Eagles
- Week 15: Cowboys-Bills
- Week 16: Cowboys-Dolphins
- Week 16: Giants-Eagles (Christmas)
- Week 18: Doubleheader TBA
NBC – SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL
- NBC will broadcast 23 regular season NFL games, including 18 broadcasts of Sunday Night Football. They will air two Wild Card games and a Divisional playoff game the following week.
- Peacock will exclusively stream two games, one in the regular season and a Wild Game playoff game.
- Telemundo Deportes will air the entire NBC package of games on Universo or Telemundo.
- Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, and sideline reporter Melissa Stark return to the broadcast team. Al Michaels will return for select games, including the postseason. Devin McCourty joins Football Night in America and will work select games.
- The revised NFL flex scheduling policy for games moved to SNF:
- Weeks 5-10: Only two games can be flexed within those weeks.
- Weeks 11- 13: Any non-protected game can be flexed on 12 days’ notice.
- Weeks 14-17: Any non-protected game can be flexed on 6 days’ notice.
- The Week 18 game is reserved for the game with the most decisive playoff implications.
- Sunday Night Football and other games on NBC can be streamed on Peacock and all other NBC Sports platforms.
Sunday Night Football Commentators
- Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark; Al Michaels (select games/postseason)
- Rules analyst: Terry McAulay
Football Night in America
- Maria Taylor, Jac Collinsworth, Tony Dungy, Jason Garrett, Rodney Harrison, Devin McCourty, Chris Simms
- Insider: Mike Florio
- Fantasy Contributor: Matthew Berry
Telemundo Deportes
- Miguel Gurwitz, Rolando Cantu
Sunday Night Football Final (Postgame), Peacock
- Kathryn Tappen, Chris Simms
Peacock NFL Programming
- PFT Live, Peacock Weekdays 7 a.m.
- Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry, Peacock Weekdays noon.
- Fantasy Football Pregame, Peacock Sunday 11 a.m.
2023 NBC Sunday Night Football Schedule
- Week 1: Lions-Chiefs (Kickoff)
- Week 1: Cowboys-Giants
- Week 2: Dolphins-Patriots
- Week 3: Steelers-Raiders
- Week 4: Chiefs-Jets
- Week 5: Cowboys-49ers
- Week 6: Giants-Bills
- Week 7: Dolphins-Eagles
- Week 8: Bears-Chargers
- Week 9: Bills-Bengals
- Week 10: Jets-Raiders
- Week 11: Vikings-Broncos
- Week 12: 49ers-Seahawks (Thanksgiving)
- Week 12: Ravens-Chargers
- Week 13: Chiefs-Packers
- Week 14: Eagles-Cowboys
- Week 15: Ravens-Jaguars
- Week 16: Bengals-Steelers (Sat)
- Week 16: Bills-Chargers (Sat, Peacock only)
- Week 17: Packers-Vikings
- Week 18: TBD
ESPN/ABC – MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL
- ESPN will air 25 NFL games, including an expanded number of 23 Monday Night Football games. ESPN and ABC will simulcast a select number of games and are also scheduled for three different weeks to air separate games on each network. ESPN and ABC will air two postseason games: a Monday Night Wild Card game and, for the first time, a Divisional Playoff game. All games on ESPN will also air on ESPN Deportes for Spanish-language viewers.
- Monday Night Football will have flex scheduling in Weeks 13 through 17 with 12 days’ notice. They will also air two divisional Saturday games in Week 18.
- Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli, starring Peyton and Eli Manning, will return for its third season with 10 select games.
- ESPN+ will stream one international game exclusively from London.
- Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Lisa Salters return to lead Monday Night Football for their second year. Chris Fowler joins the second team with Dan Orlovsky and Louis Riddick. Scott Van Pelt is the new host of Monday Night Countdown. He will be joined by the revamped team of Ryan Clark, Marcus Spears, and Robert Griffin III.
- ESPN Radio will air select games, including doubleheaders every Sunday afternoon.
- Monday Night Football and all NFL broadcasts on ESPN and ABC will be streamed on all ESPN streaming apps, including WatchESPN and ESPN+.
Monday Night Football Commentators
- Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters
- Second Team: Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick, Laura Rutledge
- Rules Analyst: John Parry
ManningCast on ESPN2
- Peyton Manning, Eli Manning; weekly guests
Sunday Night Countdown
- Sam Ponder, Tedy Bruschi, Randy Moss, Rex Ryan
- Insiders: Chris Mortenson, Adam Schefter
Monday Night Countdown
- Scott Van Pelt, Marcus Spears, Ryan Clark, Robert Griffin III; Larry Fitzgerald Jr., Alex Smith (select appearances)
- Insider: Adam Schefter
- Features: Michelle Beisner-Buck
ESPN Deportes
- Pablo Viruega, Eduardo Valera, John Sutcliffe
Additional NFL on ESPN Programming
Sunday
- Sunday NFL Countdown, ESPN 10 a.m.
- Fantasy Football Now, ESPN2 11 a.m.
- NFL Primetime, ESPN+ 7 p.m.
Monday
- Monday Night Countdown, ESPN 6 p.m.
- Monday Night Football, ABC & ESPN 8:15 p.m.*
- MNF ManningCast, ESPN2 8:15 p.m. (select dates)
Weekdays/Weekends
- NFL Live, Weekdays 4 p.m.; ESPN2 5 p.m.
- NFL Rewind, Monday 3 p.m.
- NFL Matchup, ESPN+
- NFL Primetime, ESPN+ 7:30 p.m.
2023 ABC/ESPN Monday Night Football Schedule
- Week 1: Bills-Jets*
- Week 2: Saints-Panthers (ESPN)
- Week 2: Browns-Steelers (ABC)
- Week 3: Rams-Bengals (ESPN)
- Week 3: Eagles-Buccaneers (ABC)
- Week 4: Falcons-Jaguars at UK (Sun, ESPN+)
- Week 4: Seahawks-Giants
- Week 5: Packers-Raiders
- Week 6: Cowboys-Chargers
- Week 7: 49ers-Vikings
- Week 8: Raiders-Lions
- Week 9: Jets-Chargers
- Week 10: Broncos-Bills
- Week 11: Eagles-Chiefs*
- Week 12: Bears-Vikings
- Week 13: Bengals-Jaguars
- Week 14: Packers-Giants (ABC)
- Week 14: Titans-Dolphins (ESPN)
- Week 15: Chiefs-Patriots
- Week 16: Ravens-49ers (ABC)
- Week 17: Lions-Cowboys* (Sat)
- Week 18: Doubleheader TBA* (Sat)
*ESPN & ABC Simulcast
NFL ON PRIME VIDEO – THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL
- Amazon’s Prime Video will air 16 Thursday Night Football games streaming exclusively. TNF on Prime will premiere on Week 2 and will air almost every Thursday night. Prime will stream the NFL’s first Black Friday game.
- Thursday Night Football will implement limited flex scheduling between Weeks 13 through 17. Only two games can be flexed within those five weeks with 28 days’ notice. Only eligible Sunday games can be flexed to TNF.
- TNF will have to select alternate streams including a Spanish language alternate, a scouting panel, and an entertainment broadcast.
- Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, and Kaylee Hartung return to lead the broadcast on Prime.
Thursday Night Football Prime Commentators
- Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung
- Rules Analyst: Terry McAulay
- TNF en Español: Miguel Gurwitz, Rolando Cantu
Thursday Night Football Prime Studio
- Charissa Thompson, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman; Andrew Whitworth
- Features: Taylor Rooks
- Reporter: Michael Smith
2023 Prime Video Thursday Night Football Schedule
- Week 2: Vikings-Eagles
- Week 3: Giants-49ers
- Week 4: Lions-Packers
- Week 5: Bears-Commanders
- Week 6: Broncos-Chiefs
- Week 7: Jaguars-Saints
- Week 8: Buccaneers-Bills
- Week 9: Titans-Steelers
- Week 10: Panthers-Bears
- Week 11: Bengals-Ravens
- Week 12: Dolphins-Jets (Friday)
- Week 13: Seahawks-Cowboys
- Week 14: Patriots-Steelers
- Week 15: Chargers-Raiders
- Week 16: Saints-Rams
- Week 17: Jets-Browns
NFL NETWORK
- NFL Network produces daily shows including news, previews, and recaps related to the NFL.
- NFL GameDay Morning is the flagship pregame show on Sunday mornings. It is followed by other studio shows airing highlights and analysis of all games throughout the day.
- NFL Network will broadcast eight exclusive games, including four international games in England and Germany. Week 15 they will air a triple header (Games TBA), and a primetime game on Christmas Eve.
- NFL Network games can be streamed on NFL+ and NFL.com.
2023 NFL Network Games Schedule
- Week 5: Jaguars-Bills (England)
- Week 6: Ravens-Titans (England)
- Week 9: Dolphins-Chiefs (Germany)
- Week 10: Colts-Patriots (Germany)
- Week 15: Tripleheader TBD
- Week 16: Patriots-Broncos (Christmas Eve)
NFL Network Talent & Shows
- NFL GameDay Morning, Sundays 9 a.m.
- Rich Eisen, Steve Mariucci, Kurt Warner, Michael Irvin (?)
- Insider: Ian Rapaport
- Analytics: Cynthia Frelund
- Good Morning Football, Weekdays 7 a.m.
- Kyle Brandt, Jamie Erdahl, Jason McCourty, Peter Schrager
NFL Network Sunday GameDay Programming
- NFL GameDay Morning, 9 a.m.
- NFL GameDay Live, 1 p.m.
- NFL GameDay Highlights, 7:30 p.m.
- NFL GameDay Final, 11:30 p.m.
Additional NFL Network Programming
- Good Morning Football, Weekdays 7 a.m.
- NFL Now, Weekdays 1 p.m.
- NFL Fantasy Live, Mon-Wed; Friday 6 p.m. (Thur. 5 p.m.)
- NFL Total Access, Tue-Wed-Fri 7 p.m.
- NFL GameDay Kickoff, Monday 7 p.m.; Thursday 6 p.m.
- NFL GameDay Final, Monday & Thursday 11:30 p.m.
- Full Game Rebroadcasts, Weekdays 3 p.m.; Mon-Thu 8 p.m.
- NFL GameDay View, Friday 9 p.m.
- A Football Life, Friday 9 & 10 p.m.
- Around the NFL, Saturday 8 a.m.
NFL NATIONAL RADIO
Westwood One
Westwood One is the exclusive radio broadcaster for all NFL national games including primetime, international, holidays, and the entire NFL Postseason including Super Bowl LVIII. Kevin Harlan and Kurt Warner are the lead broadcast team on Monday Night Football and the Super Bowl.
Other Radio Broadcast
Compass Media, Sports USA, and ESPN Radio broadcast Sunday afternoon throughout the regular season. Sports USA airs doubleheaders every week, while Compass and ESPN air two games on select weeks. Compass also airs national broadcasts of the Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders.
Entravision is the exclusive Spanish-language radio broadcast for Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football, and the entire NFL Postseason.
ADDITIONAL NFL PLATFORMS
- NFL Sunday Ticket* Beginning in 2023 this package will move exclusively to streaming on YouTube TV. Verizon Premium customers are offered the Sunday Ticket package free. Commercial businesses (bars, and restaurants) will be able to air Sunday Ticket through DirecTV’s business service.
- NFL RedZone* will be available through streaming, cable, and dish distributors. The DirecTV version of RedZone has been discontinued.
- NFL+: The NFL’s exclusive subscription app offers direct-to-consumer streaming access to all NFL platforms. The premium package provides access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and live NFL games, including local, primetime regular season, and postseason games.
* – Until 8 p.m. or the conclusion of all Sunday games.
Thanks as always to Sammy for putting this primer together!