Aug 6, 2023; Melbourne, AUS; Sweden defender Magdalena Eriksson (6) and forward Fridolina Rolfo (18) celebrate after defeating the United States in the penalty kick shootout during a Round of 16 match in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports

Tuesday, August 15 Semifinal #1

Spain vs Sweden

4 a.m. ET

Fox: JP Dellacamera, Aly Wagner

Telemundo/Universo/Peacock: Andres Cantor, Manuel Sol, Natalia Astrain Wednesday, August 16 Semifinal #2

Australia vs England

6 a.m. ET

Fox: JP Dellacamera, Aly Wagner

Telemundo/Universo/Peacock: Andres Cantor, Manuel Sol, Natalia Astrain Saturday, August 19 Third-Place Game

Spain/Sweden loser vs Australia/England loser

4 a.m. ET

Fox: TBA

Telemundo/Universo/Peacock: TBA Sunday, August 20 Final

Spain/Sweden winner vs Australia/England winner

6 a.m. ET

Fox: JP Dellacamera, Aly Wagner

Telemundo/Universo/Peacock: Andres Cantor, Manuel Sol, Natalia Astrain