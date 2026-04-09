Credit: Savannah Bananas

The Savannah Bananas and the rest of the teams in the Banana Ball Championship League (BBCL) are heading to the Roku Sports Channel for five exclusive games this season.

Roku announced the deal Thursday morning, which includes games featuring the Savannah Bananas, Party Animals, Loco Beach Coconuts, Firefighters, Indianapolis Clowns, and Texas Tailgaters, all teams in the barnstorming exhibition baseball league.

The games, which the Savannah Bananas will produce for the Roku Sports Channel, include:

Sunday, April 26 – Savannah Bananas vs Party Animals, Yankee Stadium (New York, NY) 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, July 4 – Savannah Bananas vs The Firefighters, Kinnick Stadium (Iowa City, IA) 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, August 9 – Loco Beach Coconuts vs Savannah Bananas, Target Field (Minneapolis, MN) 4 p.m. ET

Friday, September 18 – Party Animals vs The Firefighters, Comerica Park (Detroit, MI) 7 p.m. ET

Friday, September 25 – Texas Tailgaters vs Savannah Bananas, Globe Life Field (Arlington, TX) 8 p.m. ET

Along with the games, Roku will present yet-to-be-announced interactive platform experiences centered on the Bananas.

“The Savannah Bananas deliver a one-of-a-kind experience with high energy, high stakes, and lots of fun. We can’t wait to bring their antics back to millions of viewers on Roku Sports Channel,” said Joe Franzetta, Head of Sports, Roku Media. “We’re beyond excited to collaborate on some bespoke opportunities to help both new and die-hard fans discover and engage with the game across our platform.”

“We are fired up to grow our relationship with Roku in 2026,” added Bananas owner Jesse Cole. “We could feel the significant impact and reach after partnering on one game this past year, so we are thrilled to showcase some of our biggest Banana Ball games of the year on Roku in 2026.”

Roku partnered with the Bananas to broadcast their Banana Ball World Tour Game from Fenway Park to viewers last year.

The Bananas can add this broadcasting arrangement to several others they’ve made for this season, including 19 games on truTV and 25 games on ESPN/Disney+.