Pete Crow-Armstrong and the Chicago Cubs will take on Pete Alonso and the New York Mets on Sunday in the first "Roku Sunday Leadoff" of the 2025 season.
Sunday’s series finale between the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets will also be the first game in 2025’s MLB Roku Sunday Leadoff. Fans of both teams will hear familiar voices calling the game.

Jeff Agrest of the Chicago Sun-Times shared on X (formerly Twitter) that the game will be called by Gary Cohen, Joe Girardi and Taylor McGregor.

Cohen, as the lead play-by-play announcer for the Mets on SNY, is, of course, familiar to fans in New York. Girardi and McGregor, meanwhile, have both been part of the Cubs’ television broadcasts on Marquee, with Girardi occasionally serving as a guest color analyst and McGregor doing sideline/field duties.

This is Roku’s second season as the provider for MLB Sunday Leadoff. Previously, Peacock broadcast the MLB Sunday Leadoff games. The 2025 schedule — which was announced in February — will begin on Sunday, May 11, with a game scheduled to air every Sunday through Sept. 7. Sunday’s game will be the only MLB Sunday Leadoff appearance of both the Cubs and Mets this season.

