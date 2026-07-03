Credit: Roku

Roku and Omaha Productions are partnering to pay tribute to great women athletes with Gamechangers: America’s Top 25 Female Athletes, the second part in its Gamechangers anthology series.

The show is produced by TOGETHXR, Omaha Productions, and Motion Entertainment and executive produced by Sue Bird, Alex Morgan, and Peyton Manning.

The hour-long special debuts on the free Roku Channel on July 2.

As a tie-in, the Roku Channel has also launched a curated collection of documentaries and films that cover each athlete’s career and cultural impact.

The special features a large number of well-known contributors, including sports media personalities Ryan Ruocco, Stu Holden, Katie Nolan and Hannah Storm.

Four-time WNBA champion Sue Bird and two-time FIFA World Cup champion Alex Morgan appear and executive produce the special. They are co-founders of TOGETHXR, one of the show’s three producers.

“Gamechangers: America’s Top 25 Female Athletes builds on our commitment to bringing our viewers unique perspectives on the dynamic world and history of women’s sports,” said Sean Boyle, head of sports content for Roku Originals. “This Fourth of July weekend, audiences will get a behind-the-scenes look into powerhouse women who not only dominated their sport but also made their mark on American culture.”

“These women didn’t just change their sport, they changed culture,” added Peyton Manning. “It’s an honor to partner with Roku and TOGETHXR to tell their stories and highlight their impact. On America’s 250th anniversary, celebrating the athletes who shaped the evolution of women’s sports couldn’t be more fitting.”

Eve Wulf, producer of current productions for Omaha, previously spoke to Variety about why they wanted to be involved in the special, which differs from the alternate telecasts for which they are best known.

“We really wanted to create something that was lighthearted and celebratory. We want people to watch the show or come away with a conversation,” Wulf said. “I think we know that any reasonable person will disagree with some of the rankings and disagree with some of the athletes on the list and say, ‘Why didn’t you include so-and-so?’ But what matters to us more is that it gets people talking about the athletes.”

This is not Roku’s first foray into women’s sports. In 2025, they launched the weekly studio show Women’s Sports Now, featuring WNBA’s Renee Montgomery, broadcaster Colleen Wolfe, and comedian Sarah Tiana, though that has since moved to ESPN.

This is also Roku’s second installment in the Gamechangers brand. In June, the streamer debuted Gamechangers: The Ashlyn Harris Story, which follows the journey of the two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup champion.

Overall, Roku is continuing to position itself as a home for up-and-coming sports. The free streaming service has agreements to air Major League Volleyball, the X Games and Formula E, among others.

As free ad-supported streaming television services continue to navigate the future of sports consumption in a streaming-first world, Roku has made an interesting play by targeting its own niche in sports.