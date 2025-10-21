Screen grab: The Ringer

Four years after he first joined the outlet, Wosny Lambre’s time at The Ringer has come to an end.

In social media post on Tuesday, the NBA podcaster and personality announced his departure from the Spotify-owned company, stating that it “was a dream to work there and I’m so grateful for the opportunity.”

Lambre thanked former Ringer podcast lead Tunde St. Matthew-Daniel, as well as editors Chris Ryan and Sean Fennessy and the company’s founder, Bill Simmons. He also expressed gratitude to his Group Chat co-hosts Rob Mahoney and Justin Verrier, in addition to various colleagues at the company.

“You all are THE reason The Ringer continues to be an industry leader,” he wrote. “Lastly thank you to everyone who tuned into Groupchat every week turning us into a huge success that I will forever be proud of. Nobody can ever take that success away from us.”

Quick Life Update pic.twitter.com/rDTdSqi93G — Wosny Lambre (@BigWos) October 21, 2025

In a subsequent post, “Big Wos” hinted that he’d have an announcement regarding his next move in the near future.

“Won’t be very long before folks know what I’ll be doing next,” he wrote. “It’s exciting and going to be a lot of fun.”

Lambre first joined The Ringer in 2021 following stints with The Athletic, the Count The Dings podcast network and ESPN’s TrueHoop. In addition to co-hosting Group Chat, he also hosted In My Feelings with Big Wos and was a reoccurring guest on The Bill Simmons Podcast. His departure comes one week after Ryen Russillo officially left The Ringer for Barstool Sports and the announcement of the media company’s new deal to have its podcasts featured on Netflix.