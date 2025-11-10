Credit: The Ringer

FanDuel Sports Network is continuing to expand its content offerings.

The latest move made by the regional sports network group will see two popular podcasts from Bill Simmons’ The Ringer take regular slots on FanDuel Sports Network’s programming lineup. The Ringer Gambling Show, hosted by Joe House, “Cousin Sal” Iacono, John Jastremski, Raheem Palmer, and Anthony Dabbundo, will air weekdays from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. ET across FanDuel Sports Network’s channels. On Sundays, The Ringer Sunday Pregame, hosted by largely the same group, will air from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m ET as the crew prepares viewers for the day’s NFL action.

Main Street Sports Group, the owner of the FanDuel-branded regional sports networks, has made several additional moves to bolster its programming recently. Last month, the company entered into a content partnership with Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions. They also recently debuted a whip-around style pregame show hosted by former SportsCenter anchor Stan Verrett.

“The Ringer delivers cutting-edge sports and pop culture vodcasts, and this partnership allows us to bring fans even closer to the content they love,” Norby Williamson, head of programming at Main Street Sports Group said in a release. “Bill Simmons and his team have set a standard for sports commentary, and these shows further strengthen our unmatched live coverage and multi-platform offerings.”

With the announcement, FanDuel Sports Network has put together a rather formidable programming lineup. The Ringer Gambling Show will lead into Golic & Golic in the afternoons, followed by Verrett’s Countdown Live in the evening before usual local game broadcasts. Whereas regional sports networks used to fill this time with really low-quality programming, sometimes even paid advertising, FanDuel Sports Network has sought to make itself a destination for sports fans throughout the day.

The partnership also comes shortly after reports surfaced that The Ringer will place 16 of its podcasts on Netflix beginning next year.