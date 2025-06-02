Photo Credit: Bill Simmons on YouTube

When it comes to famous celebrities, Timothée Chalamet is in a class of his own when it comes to his level of sports knowledge. But despite this, according to The Ringer‘s Ryen Russillo, Chalamet’s PR team doesn’t want him to get involved with Bill Simmons.

From going to just about every New York Knicks postseason game to flexing his knowledge about Major League Soccer, Chalamet has shown himself to be a pretty dedicated sports fan that any podcast host would likely love to have on their show, given his incredibly big following.

ESPN has already had this idea, bringing Chalamet on as a guest picker on College GameDay last college football season. And now, Bill Simmons seemingly wants the next show that Chalamet appears on to be his podcast, The Bill Simmons Show.

Speaking with Ryen Russillo and Van Lathan Jr. on the most recent episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast on Sunday, the trio discussed the crowd shots at Knicks games throughout the series and whether they were a positive or a negative on the broadcast.

Moments later, Russillo broke out into sharing how he nearly said something to Chalamet earlier in the season in regards to the numerous invites that he has received to come on The Bill Simmons Podcast, which he believes continue to be turned down before even reaching him.

“I like Chalamet,” said Russillo. “I was next to Chalamet after a Lakers game once. And I was so close to saying, ‘Hey, just so you know, your PR people keep turning down Bill Simmons. And we know it is not getting to you. Here’s Bill’s number, just go on the pod and talk some hoops.’ But I was like, I’m not going to do that. The security might come running over.”

It will be interesting to hear whether Timothée Chalamet addresses this revelation by Russillo and whether he and his PR team warm up to the idea of him coming onto the podcast. Or whether he is even aware of being invited onto the podcast altogether.

Notably, of the 44 social media accounts that Chalamet does follow on X, one of them happens to be Bill Simmons. So you would assume that he wouldn’t be opposed to at least entertaining the possibility of coming onto the podcast as the “certified ball knower” of the entertainment world.