Edit by Liam McGuire, Comeback Media.

College basketball is back, but one of its most devoted voices won’t be. Tate Frazier announced this week that One Shining Podcast won’t be returning for the start of the 2025-26 season, leaving the future of The Ringer’s flagship college hoops show in serious doubt.

“Good news: college basketball is back,” Frazier wrote on social media on Monday. “Bad news: OSP won’t be returning to start the season. I’m still hopeful it finds its way back. This sport has been my heartbeat since I was a kid, and getting to cover it at the highest level for the last decade has been a dream and an honor.”

One Shining Podcast ran through the entire 2024-25 season doing what it always did. Frazier covered conference previews, tournament chaos, and everything in between with guests like Terrence Oglesby, Eamonn Brennan, and John Fanta. He put together his annual Characters That Count rankings, celebrating the sport’s personalities from blue bloods to mid-majors.

Then on May 20, the episodes stopped.

“We are going all hands on deck for NBA Draft coverage,” Frazier said at the time. “We’re about a month away from the 2025 NBA Draft. So, the bosses — Bill Simmons — they’ve all gone together and they have decided we’re going 2025 NBA Draft coverage full stop, so we’re going to take a bit of a break here on One Shining Podcast.”

Frazier told listeners he’d be taking time off to help with other Ringer projects, particularly NBA coverage, and would return in August after a “little bit of a hiatus.” August came and went with no One Shining Podcast. Instead, Frazier launched Ringer Tailgate, a college football show with Van Lathan and Joel Anderson. The new podcast features weekly video episodes and live YouTube streams on Saturdays, the exact format Spotify has been pushing across The Ringer’s lineup.

One Shining Podcast, built as an audio show covering a sport with limited mainstream appeal, doesn’t fit that model.

For now, Frazier says he’ll keep “watching, commentating, and loving the game like always.” Whether that includes One Shining Podcast is anyone’s guess.

“Thank you to every Friend of the Program who sticks with us,” he wrote. “Forever grateful for the people by my side through it all.”

One Shining Podcast originally launched when Frazier and Mark Titus partnered at The Ringer in 2016. The duo left for Fox Sports in 2019 to launch Titus & Tate, but that partnership ended in early 2023. Titus went to Barstool for The Mark Titus Show. Frazier returned to The Ringer to revive One Shining Podcast solo.

College basketball already gets minimal mainstream coverage, and now one of the few people willing to cover it year-round is stuck waiting to see if his own show has a future.