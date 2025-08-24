Photo Credit: The Ryen Russillo Podcast/YouTube.

During his podcast on Friday, Ryen Russillo spoke about not knowing what might be ahead when his current deal with The Ringer expires.

Russillo noted that while he’s been in similar situations before, this one has a different feeling to it.

“Professionally, I have like a bunch of great things, but there’s also a lot of professional uncertainty,” he said on The Ryen Russillo Podcast. “Which I actually kind of look forward to, and enjoy the twists and turns of not knowing. But this is a different place for me to be in than probably some of the other times where I’ve done this, where I know exactly where I’m at.”

Russillo joined The Ringer in August 2019 after spending more than a decade at ESPN. During an appearance on The Colin Cowherd Podcast in June, Russillo mentioned that his contract at The Ringer was soon to expire.

“I don’t really feel like talking about Stephen A. [Smith] all that much,” Russillo said during a conversation regarding the challenges of draft coverage. “And you know, hell, my contract’s up here too. So like, what am I going to start doing? Ripping everybody everywhere? That wouldn’t make a ton of sense.”

And in the wake of those remarks, Awful Announcing’s Ben Axelrod observed that Russillo appeared open to exploring his options, including a possible return to ESPN.