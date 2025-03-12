Edit by Liam McGuire, Comeback Media.

Everyone’s algorithm is different on X, the everything app.

Even amid all the outages that sent NFL insiders flocking to Threads and Bluesky, Kansas City Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino was able to scoop some New York Jets news. And The Ringer’s Ryen Russillo was able to see the fallout of Justin Fields signing with Gang Green on his timeline.

According to the ex-ESPNer, Fields’ approval rating on the everything app is the only thing that rivals that of certified ball knower Timothée Chalamet.

Fields approval rating on @X is the only thing close to Chalamet right now. — Russillo (@ryenarussillo) March 10, 2025

While not everyone was on board with the Jets’ decision to sign Fields, Russillo’s timeline seemed firmly in the “yes” camp.

The general sentiment? The Jets essentially just snagged a lottery ticket — one with maybe a 10 percent chance of hitting. But it’s a chance for them to extend their quarterback uncertainty while they see if they can be the team that finally unlocks Fields’ potential.

It didn’t work for the Chicago Bears or Pittsburgh Steelers, but it might work for them.

Sure, the contract figure is steep, but when you consider that Daniel Jones just secured $14 million from the Indianapolis Colts, it doesn’t seem so out of reach after all.

But for Russillo? That’s where the line is drawn.

“Somehow, Fields becomes even better because of the way the season ended when he wasn’t even playing,” Russillo began on his The Ryen Russillo Podcast. “There’s a lot of record stuff with quarterbacks that we should always be fighting against. And even though there are moments I think with Pittsburgh, where I go, ‘Oooh, maybe there’s something there those first couple of weeks. Like, hey, that was a pretty good throw.’ There’s are a lot of numbers that, if you really want to dig into his EPA and his value on dropbacks and stuff, it’s abysmal.

“Some of those numbers paint a picture that even if I didn’t love Fields, I’m like, ‘Wow, I didn’t realize it was that bad.’ And he gets a deal with the Jets. Now, granted, the money here is two years, $40 million, and $30 million is guaranteed. The $20 million average annual salary puts him at 21st at the position. Like, $20 million now a year for a quarterback is just weird anyway if he’s not on the rookie deal.”

Russillo added that the buzz surrounding Fields signing with the Jets is unlike anything he can find a comparison for.

“I was thinking about [Ryan] Tannehill, but at least Tannehill — because it a bit of the same things,” Russillo explained. “High draft pick; he was more of an unknown coming out. Goes to Miami. Miami doesn’t have the benefit of the doubt when it comes to quarterbacks at that time. Then, he goes to the Titans, and he had a couple statistical years, where I’m like, ‘Tannehill’s this good?’ I never really felt it, and then when it was over, it was kind of over quick. It seemed like they wanted to move on from him, yet, there was some real arguments about Tannehill. ‘No, you guys are disrespecting Tannehill.’ I don’t feel that I am, but, yes, cool page on Pro Football Reference.”

Fields doesn’t even have that.

“And yet, that feels like the expectation,” says Russillo. “It’s his third team. I don’t think he’s been that good. And some people are convinced he’s f*cking awesome. I don’t know if I can think of anyone in modern NFL history that matches that.”

Sam Darnold, perhaps?

“I don’t know that there was the hype and anticipation of Darnold going into this past Minnesota year that I feel like I’ve already seen,” Russillo adds. “I don’t think it’s even close. Like, some people think the Jets [inaudible] fixed it — they fixed it. Look, maybe it works, OK? But just the same way it was for Darnold to have an MVP discussion-type season. Granted, he wasn’t winning the MVP, but ‘Look what this guy’s doing.’ They drafted another quarterback. They drafted J.J. McCarthy so high, not knowing that he was going to be hurt. So, we weren’t really even sure. Yeah, maybe people were holding out hope for Darnold, but I don’t know that going into this year with Minnesota, it was like, ‘Man, this is going to be awesome,’ the way it already is with Fields.

“I don’t know… He hasn’t been good. He hasn’t been good for a really long time. So, to have this level of anticipation for him seems to be completely misguided.”

At the end of the day, Fields’ buzz on X might rival Chalamet’s, but the reality is he hasn’t shown much to back it up. Maybe this works out, but right now, it feels more like wishful thinking than a sure thing. Whether it’s a gamble or a genius move, the Jets are taking a chance on a lot of hope, not a lot of results.

And Russillo is not coming away more impressed with Fields — at least not yet.