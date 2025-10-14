Edit by Liam McGuire

Netflix has partnered with Spotify to bring video podcasts to its streaming platform, with The Bill Simmons Podcast among more than a dozen shows coming to the service.

According to Deadline, the arrangement will move 16 programs from Spotify Studios and The Ringer to Netflix in the United States starting next year. These shows currently appear on YouTube, where they generate hundreds of thousands of views.

The sports content from The Ringer making the jump includes The Bill Simmons Podcast, The Zach Lowe Show, The McShay Show, Fairway Rollin’, The Mismatch, The Ringer F1 Show, The Ringer Fantasy Football Show, The Ringer NFL Show, and The Ringer NBA Show. Culture and lifestyle programming like The Rewatchables, The Big Picture, The Dave Chang Show, The Recipe Club, and Dissect will also be available, along with true-crime shows Conspiracy Theories and Serial Killers.

Spotify renewed its arrangement with Simmons and his podcast operation in March, keeping the sports and pop culture brand on the audio service. Spotify bought The Ringer back in 2020 for approximately $250 million, and Simmons later expanded his responsibilities to include overseeing Spotify’s global sports content alongside his work leading The Ringer.

This Netflix deal could help address visibility concerns for Ringer programming.

As Awful Announcing’s Brendon Kleen previously noted, Spotify follower data showed Ringer podcasts lagging behind other hit shows on the platform despite marketing and algorithmic advantages given to Ringer content. The Bill Simmons Podcast had 415,000 followers at that time, while The Ryen Russillo Podcast counted 151,000, and smaller Ringer shows like The Ringer NBA and NFL Show had 214,000 and 87,000 followers, respectively.

The deal serves as a hedge for both parties. Netflix has spent years expanding into live sports with its NFL Christmas games and WWE Raw, as well as scripted sports content like its various docuseries. Adding Simmons and The Ringer’s sports podcasts gives Netflix a lower-cost way to own more of the sports conversation without paying for rights fees. For Spotify, which invested heavily in podcasting only to see mixed results from its exclusivity strategies, this opens up revenue opportunities beyond its own platform while keeping The Ringer content on Spotify.

The move also suggests Simmons’ podcasts may have more value as video content than previously realized. While audio podcasting remains dominated by a few massive shows, video podcasts allow for discovery by casual viewers scrolling through Netflix who might never download a podcast app. That could be particularly valuable for Ringer shows that have struggled to build audiences comparable to other major sports podcasts despite Spotify’s promotional muscle.