Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images / The Ringer

The Ringer covers the NBA better than almost anyone. Unfortunately, the NBA playoffs did not return the favor.

When The Ringer published its NBA playoff preview on April 16, six staff writers submitted Finals predictions. Add in the podcast picks from Bill Simmons, Zach Lowe, and Joe House, and the outlet’s nine most prominent NBA voices collectively predicted the Celtics or the Nuggets would be in the Finals in all nine cases.

Howard Beck had the Nuggets over the Celtics. Michael Pina had the Nuggets over the Celtics in seven. Danny Chau had Nuggets over Celtics. Tyler Parker had Thunder over the Celtics in seven. Matt Dollinger had the Celtics over the Thunder. Isaac Levy-Rubinett had Nuggets over Pistons. Zach Lowe had OKC vs. Celtics. Most recently, Bill Simmons said he expected Denver to make the Finals and play either the Celtics or the Knicks.

The Celtics, the second seed in the East, lost to the seventh-seeded 76ers in seven games. The Nuggets, the three seed in the West, were dispatched by the sixth-seeded Timberwolves in six games.

Two predictions diverged from the Celtics in the East — Levy-Rubinett had the Pistons, and House had the Knicks. The Pistons are still alive heading into a Game 7 today against the Magic, and the Knicks advanced to the second round, where they face the 76ers. But both of their Western finalists were the Nuggets, who are already eliminated, so those picks are just as dead as the rest.

None of this makes The Ringer uniquely bad at this. The Celtics were a consensus Finals contender going into the playoffs, and the Nuggets were a popular pick in the West behind the reigning champion Thunder. Of course, The Ringer was hardly alone in building predictions around them, but there’s something worth noting about the concentration here. All nine picks from the Spotify-owned outlet that has made NBA coverage the centerpiece of its editorial identity are null and void before the second round even tips off.

That’s 𝚋̶𝚊̶𝚜̶𝚎̶𝚋̶𝚊̶𝚕̶𝚕̶ (basketball), Suzyn.

For what it’s worth, Lowe had OKC vs. Knicks as his preseason prediction — Parker did, too — then changed to OKC vs. Celtics before the playoffs. The Thunder are still very much alive, and the Knicks are too, so the earlier version(s) of those picks remain the most prescient thing anyone at The Ringer has said about this postseason thus far.

But whatever the Finals end up looking like, it won’t resemble what The Ringer had in mind three weeks ago.