Photo credit: ESPN

As Max Kellerman continues to reemerge from his two-year hiatus, he’s reportedly in talks with The Ringer about launching a new show.

Ryan Glasspiegel of Front Office Sports was first to report the news Friday morning, revealing Kellerman and Rich Paul have had discussions with The Ringer. No deal has been finalized and no other details around the extent of the possible partnership were provided.

Based on the limited details, it’s not clear whether Paul would be on the potential show with Kellerman or if he would be working behind the scenes on the project. Paul, a longtime friend and agent of LeBron James, founded Klutch Sports in 2012. Klutch Sports currently represents dozens of players in the NBA and NFL, including Anthony Davis, Draymond Green, Jalen Hurts, Myles Garrett and Chauncey Billups, who was recently arrested in a sports betting probe by the FBI for his alleged involvement in an illegal poker operation tied to the Mafia.

For Kellerman, a new show with The Ringer would continue his comeback trail into the spotlight. Kellerman was part of ESPN’s large round of layoffs in June 2023, and he went largely unheard from for two years after exiting the Worldwide Leader.

Kellerman finally resurfaced in September, when he joined the launch of Zuffa Boxing to broadcast the Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford boxing match. The former ESPN host will continue calling events for Zuffa Boxing, which is backed by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, when it debuts on Paramount+ next year. Kellerman also began hosting a weekly boxing show with Mike Coppinger, Inside the Ring airing on DAZN.

Whether Kellerman’s potential deal with The Ringer is for more boxing coverage or a general sports show remains to be seen. But Kellerman being in talks with The Ringer isn’t out of nowhere. Bill Simmons teased a potential partnership with Kellerman about a year ago, although he similarly offered no details.