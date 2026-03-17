Photo credit: The Ringer

Jason Goff is leaving The Ringer.

The Full Go Podcast is ending after more than 600 episodes and four-plus years, Goff announced Monday on social media. He thanked Bill Simmons, The Ringer, and Spotify for the opportunity, along with producers like Steve Ceruti, Chris Tannehill, Stephanie Ready, Tony Gill, Jessie Lopez, and Kyle Williams. There are a few episodes left, but the show is done.

“We did it in our voice and stayed sucka free,” Goff wrote. “Thanks to each and every person who downloaded and subscribed. Time for what’s next. Gonna need that same energy.”

We’ve got a few more episodes of The Full Go Podcast left. Want to thank everyone who’s been a part of this 600+ show ride. Thanks to @BillSimmons, @ringer; and @Spotify for this great opportunity to see exactly what was possible. So many great producers over the last 4 plus… — Jason Goff (@Jason1Goff) March 16, 2026

The Full Go Podcast launched in September 2021 and has since become one of The Ringer’s consistent voices on NBA and sports culture. Goff hosted solo shows and brought on guests to talk about basketball, pop culture, and everything in between. The show had its own identity separate from The Bill Simmons Podcast or The Ringer’s flagship NBA shows. It wasn’t trying to compete with those. It was doing its own thing.

Goff came up at 670 The Score in Chicago, where he co-hosted middays with Matt Spiegel until a 2018 lineup overhaul pushed him out. He landed at The Ringer, built a following over four years and 600-plus episodes, and in doing so made himself into something the local radio market eventually wanted back. When Danny Parkins left The Score for FS1’s Breakfast Ball in 2024, Goff was the overwhelming favorite to take his spot in afternoon drive alongside Spiegel. The interest was mutual, but Audacy, the station’s parent company, told Goff he’d have to give up The Full Go Podcast as a condition of taking the job.

Goff said no.

“There was an issue with me continuing to do this pod,” Goff said in September 2024 when he announced he wouldn’t be taking the Score job. “It’s an old-school way of doing things that I can respect. Business is business. There’s also some other things that a person who got let go six years ago would have to have in a contract that just simply, they just simply weren’t there. I’d like to feel invested in, and The Ringer and Spotify have done that.”

Goff’s departure comes during a period when The Ringer has been reshuffling its podcast lineup. The company has been pushing hard into video podcasts, which Spotify and Bill Simmons believe is the future of the medium. That shift has led to several changes across the network, including the departure of roughly 15 employees from its podcast division last summer. In October 2025, Netflix announced it was partnering with Spotify to bring 16 programs from Spotify Studios and The Ringer to its streaming platform starting in 2026. The Bill Simmons Podcast, The Zach Lowe Show, The McShay Show, The Mismatch, and various Ringer NFL, NBA, F1, and fantasy football shows are all part of the deal.

The Full Go was not part of that package. What Goff has been part of is The Athletic Show, which The Athletic and Amazon launched last October. The weekly 30-minute digital video series airs out of The Athletic’s Chicago studio with Goff co-hosting alongside Robert Mays and Zena Keita, draws on The Athletic’s global newsroom of more than 500 reporters and editors, and airs on Amazon Fire TV ahead of its wider release on The Athletic’s own platforms.