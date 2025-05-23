Mina Kimes. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Jan 30, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Mina Kimes during the Pro Bowl Skills Challenge at Nicholson Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Walter Football’s X account is not a fan of Mina Kimes and made that known on Thursday. In response, Diante Lee of The Ringer made it known that Walter Football should be focused on other things.

Friday will mark the final episode of Around the Horn. Why did ESPN cancel the show? There’s been plenty of talk about that. But according to Walter Football, Kimes is a significant factor.

It started innocently enough on Wednesday, with Kimes sharing a photo of herself on X, getting ready to film her final episode of Around the Horn for the final time.

“Have sat in this little room hundreds of times over the last 8 years to do Around the Horn….and this was the last time,” Kimes posted. “I’ll miss a lot about the show but nothing more than the people.”

And while that seems like a harmless message, the Walter Football social media team evidently didn’t agree, replying, “Thank you for ruining the show!”

Kimes replied, responding with a screengrab of a Walter Football post from September.

Lee also replied, taking aim at Walter Football’s relevance, or lack thereof.

“All that time and energy spent on hating women could’ve been spent on finding a better platform to host your weak ass website that nobody’s cared about since Obama’s first term.”

The saying is that there’s no such thing as bad publicity. This may put that theory to the test.

