More than five years after Spotify acquired The Ringer, layoffs are affecting the Bill Simmons-founded content company as its parent company, Spotify, makes cuts to its audio division as part of a broader shift toward video content.

This week, producer Jonathan Kermah and writer Claire McNear announced they were part of the layoffs.

“I’m gutted to leave, but grateful for my time there, the many wonderful folks I worked with over the years, and all the stories I got to tell,” McNear wrote on X.

The former SB Nation writer was among the first hires at the company as Simmons and Co. expanded The Ringer into tech and digital culture commentary. McNear’s reporting on Alex Trebek’s successor as Jeopardy host went viral in 2021, when she reported on lawsuits filed against former executive producer-turned-host Mike Richards and unearthed audio from Richards’ podcast showing sexist remarks across dozens of episodes. Richards stepped down after his remarks came to light. Later, McNear turned her Jeopardy reporting into an oral history book called “Questions in the Form of Answers.”

Kermah was a producer for the RingerVerse podcast feed and wrote about hip-hop for The Ringer’s website. Previously, he produced the popular No Skips podcast and developed into an on-air talent.

“At 21 years old I was blessed with the opportunity to be an intern at my favorite website in the world doing work that I love,” he wrote on X. “Who knew that it would turn into a five year journey.”

Front Office Sports reported that Spotify is laying off 5 percent of its podcast division, or about 15 people.

As part of Bill Simmons’ extension earlier this year, the Sports Guy was tasked with leading Spotify’s expansion into video podcasts. The Ringer’s top shows now feature television-level production value, and the Spotify app has been overhauled to spotlight these shows.

The company also tapped Amy Poehler and Zach Lowe for video podcasts this year. On a podcast earlier this week, Simmons revealed that Spotify is building studio space across more sites in Los Angeles and hopes to return to more long-form interviews on his podcast.