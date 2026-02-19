Credit: The Bill Simmons Podcast

There’s a reason Bill Simmons is called “The Podfather.”

The Ringer founder and host of The Bill Simmons Podcast has a knack for commerce. Back in 2020, Simmons sold his upstart media company to Spotify for a nine-figure sum. And recently, The Ringer struck a deal with Netflix to put Simmons’ podcast, and over a dozen others, on the popular streaming platform.

Simmons’ eponymous show is the crown jewel, with Deadline estimating the podcast earned between 300,000 and 400,000 streams per episode on Spotify alone at the time of the Netflix deal. Countless others likely listened to the show on other platforms or via clips on social media.

As one of the most-listened sports podcasts in the country, Simmons has his pick of the litter when it comes to which brands advertise on his show. And generally, Simmons does a great job of actually convincing his listeners that whatever product he’s pushing is something he enjoys. Maybe that’s because of talented copywriters, or maybe it’s Bill’s charm, but when he says he likes to kick back on the couch and drink Michelob Ultra after a long day of podcasting, I believe him.

But Simmons might’ve just given up the game. Listeners may have noticed on the latest episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, the Podfather entered rarefied air when reading a pair of ads back-to-back that were so brazenly commercial, you actually have to respect that he decided to do it in the first place. Listen as Simmons reads an ad for Pepsi Zero Sugar immediately followed by an ad for Coca-Cola.

Bill Simmons has achieved such a rare tier of podcast success that he literally did a Pepsi ad read followed directly by a Coca Cola ad read The soda gods cannot afford his exclusivity pic.twitter.com/Z5qH6f4kM6 — Packrip Ewing (@PackripEwing) February 18, 2026

“Are you picking the zero-sugar cola that you actually prefer? Or are you settling for the label that you think you prefer?” Simmons asked his readers. “Go out and try Pepsi Zero Sugar today. Let your taste decide.”

That label cola drinkers may think they prefer? Yeah, that’s probably Coke. So when Simmons began his next ad read, well…

“This episode is brought to you by one of my favorites, Coca-Cola! Every sip of Coca-Cola brings you closer to the excitement of the FIFA World Cup ’26,” Simmons said in the enthusiastic ad-read voice that he’s mastered better than anyone.

Not even the giants of the soda industry can afford exclusivity with Simmons. Congratulations to everyone that had the Pepsi-Coke mid-roll ad-read parlay on FanDuel Sportsbook, the official sportsbook provider of The Bill Simmons Podcast.