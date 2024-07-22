Screen grab: ‘The Bill Simmons Podcast’

Bill Simmons is a man of many interests; it’s a big part of his appeal as a personality.

But the wide variety of topics covered by The Sports Guy has often led to some complicated — if not humorous — titles for The Bill Simmons Podcast, with the most notable example being, “A Truly Sad Week in America, Plus the 2005 NBA Redraftables With Ryen Russillo,” which was posted shortly after the murder of George Floyd and ensuing protests nationwide.

In the years since, Simmons’ habit of cramming a bunch of unrelated topics — some more serious and some more obscure than others — together has become a social media meme. And intentionally or not, The Ringer founder fully embraced it with his latest episode following the news that President Joe Biden is dropping out of the 2024 election.

New BS Podcast!

—Biden finally drops out, but was it too late? w/ @tarapalmeri @bryancurtis

—I opened a 6-pack of USA Basketball-related thoughts heading toward Paris

—Pros/cons of Michael Mann making a ‘Heat’ sequel w/ @SeanFennessey @ChrisRyan77 https://t.co/39etUGFCXh — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) July 21, 2024

Who else but Simmons can release a podcast featuring a discussion regarding a historic moment like an incumbent president not seeking reelection, a “6-pack” of USA Basketball questions and a discussion regarding the impending sequel to a movie that was first released 29 years ago.

Obviously, this isn’t nearly as egregious as tacking “the 2005 NBA Redraftables with Ryen Russillo” to the backend of a topic as sensitive as Floyd’s murder and the racial divisions in the United States. But that didn’t stop longtime Simmons observers from highlighting the absurdity of his latest podcast title.

He can’t keep getting away with it! pic.twitter.com/b1MOq0rbbT — The r/BillSimmons Podcast 🎙️ (@rBillSimmonsPod) July 21, 2024

Had to check yo make sure this was real because you couldn’t even come up with a fake pod better than this. Simmons truly is the 🐐 https://t.co/W2NUl86llt — Kevin Sullivan (@KevinSullivan9) July 21, 2024

r/Bill Simmons is like NYT pitchbot now! https://t.co/yH09OJUImX — Connor Weingarten (@connorwein) July 21, 2024

Parody has died and the internet has peaked all in one tweet https://t.co/Xo273J0bpi — Knickerbacker (@knickerbacker) July 21, 2024

A truly sad day in Delaware plus the 2019 redraftables https://t.co/5d1a6RK6Jx — River_Tam (@RiverTamYDN) July 21, 2024

Simmons talking politics with a side of South Sudanese basketball and a 90’s De Niro film. That’s why he’s the podfather man, truly nobody on their grind like this https://t.co/YB7LEc4G96 — Jake. (@YedIin) July 21, 2024

In addition to its title, the actual content of the podcast didn’t disappoint either. Over the course of his conversation with Puck’s Tara Palmeri and The Ringer’s Bryan Curtis, Simmons likened Biden’s initial refusal to exit the race to the end of former NBA commissioner David Stern’s career and Vice President Kamala Harris’ emergence as the likely Democratic nominee to a backup quarterback finally getting his shot to start.

Bill Simmons compares Biden not wanting to exit the race with David Stern staying on as NBA commissioner for too long pic.twitter.com/ynoWkWJTs9 — The r/BillSimmons Podcast 🎙️ (@rBillSimmonsPod) July 22, 2024

Bill Simmons compares Kamala Harris to a backup QB who’s finally getting a chance to start over a mediocre starting QB pic.twitter.com/iANepqbtU3 — The r/BillSimmons Podcast 🎙️ (@rBillSimmonsPod) July 22, 2024

There’s no denying that Simmons is one of the most influential sports personalities of the 21st century and his continued status as one of the most prominent podcasters –regardless of genre — is a testament to his genuine talent and star power.

But even if he’s not actually labeling them himself, when it comes to the eclectic nature of his podcast titles, he has to be in on the bit at this point — right?

[Bill Simmons on X]