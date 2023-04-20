Bill Simmons of The Ringer spoke at this week’s CAA World Congress of Sports, and said some interesting things about hiring writers and podcasters to work for him.

When talking about who to hire, Simmons mentioned that some people in the industry “play it safe” with their opinions, and noted via the Sports Business Journal that “backlash is OK sometimes.”

“Things I worry about with writers and podcasters — the younger people — is that instead of being wholly original to who they are, they play it safe and try to emulate other people and things that are already working. They don’t want backlash. Backlash is OK sometimes. Sometimes it’s OK to swim against the grain with an opinion. …”

Elaborating, Simmons said that people who parrot the same opinions are “not going to stand out.”

“Those are the people that continue to win. If you’re just saying what everyone else is saying, you’re not going to stand out,” he said. “That doesn’t mean that you should intentionally say stuff. That’s where people get in trouble.”

He also opined that people can detect when takes are too outlandish.

Simmons said certain sports talk shows have hosts that give opinions that seem unauthentic and more designed to go viral on social media. “People can sniff that out now.”

I don’t disagree with Simmons at all here, which surprises the hell out of me. Everyone on a show or panel expressing the same opinion really kills any discussion or debate, allowing nobody to stand out and the conversation to stagnate. If someone’s take stands out from the crowd, they also stand out. And if you’re able to effectively respond to any backlash or criticism, good! You’re not just throwing crap out there in order to bait people into reactions. Backlash for having takes about sports isn’t bad as long as they can be defended.

Anyway, that’s good advice for young people in the sports media industry. Getting criticized for going out on a limb isn’t a bad thing…unless you go too far out and no one even bothers to criticize how ridiculous you sound.

