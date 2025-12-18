Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

While he isn’t an insider in the traditional sense, it’s no secret that Bill Simmons is often privy to inside information from within the NBA.

And when it comes to the league’s investigation into Kawhi Leonard and allegations that the Los Angeles Clippers used a no-show endorsement deal to circumvent the salary cap, the Sports Guy has heard “whispers” that a punishment for Clippers owner Steve Ballmer could be coming sooner than later.

“There’s some whispers that the Ballmer punishment — just be ready for a holiday news drop on that one,” Simmons told Zach Lowe on the latest episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast. “Some whispers, like a Friday, 5:30 day after Christmas type of situation. They have to get something out as we’re getting closer to the All-Star game now, that the Clippers are hosting.

“They cannot go into the All-Star game without having announced what happened. And I think we’re moving closer to finding out what the punishment will be, if there will be a punishment.”

As Simmons alluded to, he’s not even sure whether the Clippers, Ballmer and/or Leonard will ultimately be punished as a result of the investigation, which came in response to Pablo Torre’s reporting. Over the course of multiple episodes of Pablo Torre Finds Out, the Meadowlark Media host has revealed several pieces of evidence alleging that the 2-time NBA Finals MVP was given a no-show endorsement deal with a company named Aspiration, in an effort for the Clippers to circumvent the league’s salary cap.

Both Ballmer and Leonard have publicly denied any wrongdoing, as the league’s investigation into the matter has lingered over a disastrous 2025-26 season in which the Clippers currently lay claim to a 6-20 record. But if the information that Simmons has heard is correct, this could all soon be coming to a head, even if the league attempts to announce its ruling at a time it believes less people than usual will be paying attention.