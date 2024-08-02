Screen grab: ‘The Bill Simmons Podcast’

Where does Bill Simmons rank in the pantheon of sports media free agents? We may find out soon.

According to The New York Post’s Ryan Glasspiegel, The Ringer founder is set to become a free agent in early 2025 when his contract with Spotify expires. Simmons reportedly signed a five-year deal with the Sweden-based audio company after it acquired The Ringer from him in a $250 million purchase in 2020.

Per Glasspiegel, Simmons — who holds the title of “Head of Podcast Innovation and Monetization” at Spotify — has had “exploratory” discussions with other companies regarding the possibility of starting a new platform.

“Simmons has privately expressed frustration with confidants about Spotify’s corporate structure in which he has not had full personnel autonomy to bring all of the talents or shows that he wanted to add to the fold,” Glasspiegel reports. “Nonetheless, Simmons and Spotify have had an ongoing dialogue about the possibility of a new deal.”

News of Simmons’ impending free agency is obviously notable considering his status as one of the most prominent members of the sports media. Between his early days writing for an internet audience and presence as a podcaster, “The Sports Guy” has typically been ahead of the curve when it comes to the media landscape.

Glasspiegel’s reporting regarding Simmons’ interest in creating a new platform is interesting, although Spotify said in a statement that it has “no plans to sell The Ringer.” Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Simmons told The Post‘s that its story is “incorrect and idle speculation.”

As fate would have it, Simmons’ free agency will come at a time in which NBC and Amazon will be shaping their coverage plans for their respective media rights deals with the NBA. While Simmons was a polarizing presence during his two-season run on ESPN’s NBA Countdown, he’s obviously a notable name who could draw interest from any NBA media rights partner, with Amazon standing out as perhaps the most obvious fit. It’s also worth noting that ESPN is a much different place than it was when Simmons left the company on bad terms in 2015 and has even shown a willingness to offer its core talent more latitude than it previously possessed.

Ultimately, plenty can change between now and next year. But considering that Simmons already appears to be eyeing his options elsewhere, this figures to be one of the bigger sports media stories to track in 2025.

[New York Post]