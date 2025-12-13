Adam Corolla and Bill Simmons

Adam Carolla was once upon a time one of the most frequent guests on any Bill Simmons podcast. But that has not been the case in recent years. And according to Corolla’s ex-wife Lynette Paradise, the two may not be on good terms anymore after Corolla didn’t get an invite to Simmons’ Christmas party.

The holidays can be so stressful and so dramatic, can’t they.

How do we know about a simmering point of contention before the podcasters? It was revealed on the For Crying Out Loud podcast with Corolla’s ex-wife relaying the story from the party in question. And of course, those comments were tracked down by the authority on all things Bill Simmons, the r/Bill Simmons Podcast X account – the social media feed of the podcast about a Reddit page about a podcast.

Adam Carolla’s ex-wife Lynette discusses how Bill Simmons didn’t invite Adam to his Christmas party last weekend because of Adam’s recent tweets pic.twitter.com/z2W2YvPprD — The r/BillSimmons Podcast (@rBillSimmonsPod) December 13, 2025

“You asked me last week, ‘was Adam invited and he wasn’t’ going?’ No, he wasn’t invited,” Paradise relayed. “When I got to the Christmas party Sal and Melissa were there and Melissa’s one of my closest friends and she’s like, ‘yea they didn’t invite Adam because Bill was disgusted by what Adam was doing on X. And I was like, ‘oh oh oh, oh my God, I was so touched.’ And Melissa was like, ‘a lot of people saw that and were not happy.'”

So what is this all in reference to? A quick scroll of Corolla’s social media profile shows him knee deep in right wing politics. However, there was one post in November that referenced his ex-wife that could be at the center of this dispute. Corolla posted on X that he gave his retirement account to Paradise when they divorced in 2021. He then said that she “chose not to work” and followed it up by saying “character is a big issue in this country.”

I had to give my ex wife my retirement account in the divorce. I worked 30 years for that but I gave it to a person who chose not to work. Character is a big issue in this country https://t.co/ZnjEEejp9V — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) November 9, 2025

Paradise said she talked to Simmons at the Christmas party and said that people naturally don’t want to take any sides in a divorce, but that Corolla’s comments were a turn off and he didn’t agree with them.

If that all sounds a little bit like a soap opera, well, it is. I guess we’ll know if the two have had a true falling out if Adam Corolla shows up on the new Ryen Russillo podcast.