Screen grab: ‘The Bill Simmons Podcast’

As The Bill Simmons Podcast prepares to make its debut on Netflix, the show’s host is bringing back one of its most popular segments.

On the latest episode of his eponymous podcast, Bill Simmons announced the return of his mailbag, in which he answers questions from listeners. Previously a staple of his now-defunct written column, the ex-ESPN star had hosted audio mailbags after founding The Ringer in 2015, but hasn’t done so in quite some time.

“I miss doing the mailbags,” he said on Tuesday’s episode. “It’s just pure laziness why we haven’t been doing them; I haven’t had time to really go through all the emails, but I’m gonna get some help and I’m gonna bring it back. So the mailbag is coming back. It’s not a big announcement, but it’s an announcement.”

Simmons indicated he’d likely be hosting mailbag editions of his podcast on Tuesdays and could potentially begin doing so as early as next month. He also noted that podcasts from The Ringer — including his own — will begin streaming on Netflix in January and that he wanted to have an “extra gimmick” prepared for the high profile spotlight.

“I wanted to lean on the listeners for some fun questions,” he said.

The Boston native also shared that those looking to send questions into the mailbag can do so by emailing BSPodcast33@gmail.com. While the exact date of his show’s debut on Netflix has yet to be announced, Simmons stated that it’s expected to take place in mid-January.

Considering its status as one of his most popular segments, it’s not a surprise the return of Simmons’ mailbag is already being celebrated by his most devout fans and followers. Moving forward, it will also be worth monitoring whether The Sports Guy turns to any other self-described “gimmicks” ahead of his podcast’s Netflix debut.