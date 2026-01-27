Bill Simmons and Pablo Torre

Bill Simmons might not be done with Pablo Torre just yet.

The Ringer founder brought up Torre’s Aspiration investigation on The Rewatchables this week, the second time in less than a year he’s used the movie podcast to comment on Torre’s reporting.

The Rewatchables debuted on Netflix this week as part of The Ringer’s new video licensing deal with the streamer, so Simmons went big for the first episode, covering David Fincher’s real-life crime noir Zodiac.

As the Sports Guy contemplated the investigation into the 1960s Bay Area murders by San Francisco Chronicle reporter Paul Avery as documented in Fincher’s film, he shot a question at cohost Chris Ryan:

“How would you compare Pablo Torre’s Aspiration investigation?”

For the better part of 2025, Torre published multiple chapters of reporting on the Los Angeles Clippers’ business ties to the fraudulent carbon credit company Aspiration, under the pretense that the company helped the Clippers circumvent the salary cap to provide illicit financial benefits to star forward Kawhi Leonard.

Ryan did not answer Simmons’ rhetorical question.

“A lot of circumstantial evidence, but can’t find the smoking gun,” Simmons continued, straight-faced.

The Podfather strikes again pic.twitter.com/uengpmXvCs — Gracie (@graciem120001) January 26, 2026

Simmons originally took a jab at Torre’s reporting on former Patriots coach Bill Belichick and his relationship with Jordon Hudson on a previous episode of The Rewatchables.

The two ended up sitting down for a conversation on Simmons’ podcast, where they mended fences, with Simmons recoiling as he seemingly learned in real time the extent of Torre’s reporting.

After the Rewatchables clip went around online early Monday, Torre retorted that he would take Simmons’ remarks as a compliment.

I take this as a compliment https://t.co/oe7ZEdfNc6 — Pablo Torre 👀 (@PabloTorre) January 26, 2026

The Zodiac comparison is interesting, considering Fincher’s film focuses as much on Avery’s descent into obsession and isolation as it does on the actual murders. Avery becomes consumed by the investigation, alienates his colleagues, and ultimately leaves journalism. So Simmons either thinks Torre is doing brilliant investigative work that may never find the final answer, or he thinks Torre is chasing something that isn’t there. Probably both.