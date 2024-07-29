Edit by Liam McGuire, Comeback Media.

Ben Solak, a prominent voice in NFL analysis, announced his departure from The Ringer on Monday. The writer and co-host of The Ringer NFL Show will leave the platform at the end of the week.

“I’ve loved every second of my time here, and I owe so much to everyone: editors, producers, managers, and co-hosts,” he wrote. “I did cool work with my friends, and it was a blessing and a joy.”

Solak has rapidly become a leading figure in NFL analysis, renowned for his ability to break down complex game film into easily digestible insights. Solak has cultivated a unique style that blends expert analysis with accessible explanations.

His quarterback discourse has become a standout feature of his work.

Awful Announcing recently highlighted Solak as one of sports media’s rising stars earlier this year:

Whether it’s breaking down game film, evaluating roster management, analyzing draft prospects, or covering really anything NFL-related, Ben Solak does fantastic work. As a writer and podcaster for The Ringer, Solak blends enthusiasm with detailed breakdowns and reasonable analysis. There can be know-it-all vibes and condescension in the football analysis community, but Solak presents the information and opinions in a charming way that can appeal to any NFL fan, casual or junkie.

He initially gained prominence through his work at Bleeding Green Nation before becoming a senior college football writer and leading NFL Draft Analyst for The Draft Network. He also co-hosted an NFL Draft Show for the Locked On Podcast Network. Joining Bill Simmons’ company in August 2021, he’s become a well-known, quirky figure in the NFL community, particularly influential in the NFL Draft sphere.

When Peter King announced his departure from the “Football Morning in America” column, he encouraged his readers to check out Solak’s work. The veteran NFL journalist praised Solak, a 26-year-old writer for The Ringer, as “the new kid on the block” and lauded his talent.

Solak’s talent shined through the most on many of The Ringer’s podcast mediums. He was particularly at his best when he was podcasting alongside Sheil Kapadia, and Solak did share that he’d be doing one last show with his co-host on Tuesday to say his goodbyes.

While his next move is unknown, Solak did tease that we should know more later this week.

