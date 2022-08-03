The Raw after SummerSlam, with Paul Levesque (a.k.a. Triple H) now in charge of WWE creative, certainly got people watching. Viewership for WWE’s flagship Monday night show is at its highest in over two years, which should be an encouraging sign for a company who has been trying to right the ship on the viewership front for a while.

According to Showbuzz Daily, the August 1 episode of WWE Raw averaged 2.23 million viewers and 797k viewers (.61 rating) in the 18-49 demographic. It’s just the second time Raw eclipsed the two million viewer mark in 2022, and it’s the highest watched episode of Raw since March 16, 2020. That was the first episode of the “Pandemic Era,” which ended with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Becky Lynch toasting beers while in the ring.

Over the past couple weeks, in the aftermath of Vince McMahon’s resignation, Raw’s viewership has steadily gone up. This week’s episode had a 17 percent increase compared to the July 25 episode (1.901 million viewers and a .49 18-49 rating). And that episode was an 8 percent increase compared to the July 18 episode (1.765 million viewers and a .46 18-49 rating), which had to compete with the MLB Home Run Derby.

While last week was Levesque’s first full week in charge of creative, his creative input was much more apparent on this week’s Raw. Ciampa won a triple threat and then a singles match against AJ Styles to earn a United States Championship match. The main event was an Undisputed Tag Team Championship match between Jey and Jimmy Uso against Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

It remains to be seen if WWE can keep the momentum going this Friday night on SmackDown.

[Showbuzz Daily/Photo: WWE]