Fox Sports’ coverage of the UEFA Euro 2024 group stage smashed the competition’s previous viewership record.

Per a Friday release from the network, Fox averaged 1.045 million viewers for the group stage, breaking the previous record of 1.002 million set for the 2012 tournament. The average is also up 30% from 2021’s average (806,000).

Notably, this is not an apples-to-apples comparison to previous tournaments. Five group stage games aired on Fubo, which is not rated by Nielsen. No viewership data was released by Fubo. Additionally, tournaments before the 2020 edition (which took place in 2021) did not have out-of-home viewership counted by Nielsen.

Those caveats aside, Fox hit some impressive viewership peaks during the group stage. 18 of the 36 group stage matches topped one million viewers, led by England-Serbia with 1.828 million viewers. Three years ago, just ten group stage matches hit the seven-digit mark.

The strong performance for Euro 2024 once again shows the power of broadcast television compared to cable. Fox has leaned into airing games on Fox proper this tournament with fewer games on FS1, and the audiences have predictably been more impressive than in previous tournaments. Three years ago, ESPN aired most of the group stage on cable, with just two matches airing on ABC before the knockout rounds (and only three knockout games airing on broadcast).

The Round of 16 begins on Saturday, with two matches airing each day through Tuesday. Six of those eight matches air on Fox, with two airing on FS1. The quarterfinals begin on Friday, July 5, with the semifinals beginning on Tuesday, July 9 and the final taking place on Sunday, July 14. All matches from the quarterfinals through the final will air on Fox.