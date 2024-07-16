Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Fox’s summer of soccer ended on Sunday with the finals of both UEFA Euro 2024 and Copa America, and both tournaments closed with record viewership.

Spain’s 2-1 win over England in the UEFA Euro 2024 championship on Sunday afternoon averaged 6.430 million viewers, the most-watched Euro broadcast in English on American TV and Fox’s most-watched non-World Cup soccer broadcast ever.

The match peaked with a stunning 8.465 million viewers in the 4:30 p.m. ET quarter-hour, which featured Spain’s tournament-winning goal from Mikel Oyarzabal.

Not to be outdone, Argentina’s 1-0 win over Colombia in the 2024 Copa America championship averaged 6.019 million viewers, the most-watched Copa America broadcast in English on American TV and Fox’s second-most-watched non-World Cup soccer broadcast ever.

The match peaked with 7.074 million viewers in the 10:45 p.m. ET quarter-hour, just before Lautaro Martinez’s tournament-winning goal for Argentina.

Overall, both tournaments (unsurprisingly) set records for English broadcasts in the U.S. UEFA Euro 2024 averaged 1.675 million viewers, up 34% from the last tournament (with the caveat that five games this year were only available on Fubo, which is not Nielsen-rated). Copa America averaged 1.418 million viewers, up 359% from 2021 and 44% from 2016. Both tournaments clocked in as the most-watched editions in English on American TV.

In Spanish, Euro exclusively aired on streaming service ViX this summer, which is not Nielsen-rated and has not announced viewership for the tournament. Copa America aired on TelevisaUnivision’s platforms, and while full viewership for the tournament is not yet available, the company averaged 1.5 million viewers through the first 26 matches (of 32 played) of the tournament.

[Fox Sports]