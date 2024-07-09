Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Yankees-Red Sox remains a viewership magnet for MLB and its media partners.

Boston’s 3-0 win over New York this Sunday averaged 2.359 million viewers on ESPN, the network’s most-watched Sunday Night Baseball audience and most-watched game since the same matchup on the opening weekend of the 2022 season.

Taking opening weekend games out of the equation, it’s the most-watched Sunday Night Baseball game for ESPN since 2019.

Heading into the All-Star break, Sunday Night Baseball is up 6% from last season, averaging 1.62 million viewers.

The package has seen some substantial highlights this season. Padres-Dodgers in April was the most-watched Sunday Night Baseball game not involving the Yankees or Red Sox since 2018, while Yankees-Dodgers in June hit the same “best since the 2022 opener” mark that Yankees-Red Sox did this past Sunday.

ESPN will not air Sunday Night Baseball this week but does have a mid-week Dodgers-Phillies game on Wednesday. The network also airs the Home Run Derby next Monday, followed by Red Sox-Dodgers and Yankees-Red Sox (again) on back-to-back Sundays to close out the month.

After July, the only Sunday Night Baseball games announced are Yankees-Tigers on August 18 in the Little League Classic and Braves-Phillies on September 1, Labor Day weekend. However, there is one more Red Sox-Yankees game on September 15 that seems destined to be shifted into primetime, even if there’s a tantalizing Dodgers-Braves matchup on the same day.