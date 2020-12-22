CBSESPNFoxLeague NetworksNBCNFLRatingsBy Joe Lucia on

Week 15 of the 2020 NFL season is done and dusted, and it’s another week of somewhat disappointing viewership for the league.

Starting on Thursday, Chargers-Raiders drew 12.962 million viewers on Fox and NFL Network. That’s up 7% from Jets-Ravens a year ago (12.14 million).

Saturday featured a doubleheader on NFL Network without a proper comparison to 2019. Bills-Broncos drew 4.531 million viewers in the 4:30 PM ET window, while Panthers-Packers drew 5.611 million viewers in the 8 PM ET window.

Bouncing over to Sunday, we’ll start with Fox, who had this week’s singleheader. The majority of the distribution went to Seattle-Washington and Philly-Arizona, and the window drew 15.213 million viewers. That’s down 9% from 2019’s singleheader on CBS, when Houston-Tennessee and Vikings-Chargers drew 16.77 million viewers.

The doubleheader was a CBS joint this week. The early half featured the flexed 49ers-Cowboys matchup going to half the country, drawing 15.433 million viewers. That’s down 3% from last year’s early doubleheader half on Fox (Bears-Packers to over half the country, 15.87 million viewers). The late half of the doubleheader was a potential Super Bowl preview of Chiefs-Saints to the whole country, and that game drew 22.940 million viewers. While an impressive number, it was down by under a percent compared to a year ago (Rams-Cowboys on Fox, 23.02 million viewers).

On Sunday night, the flexed in Browns-Giants game drew 15.610 million viewers on NBC. That’s down 14% from Bills-Steelers last year (18.14 million viewers).

Closing with Monday night, Steelers-Bengals drew 12.721 million viewers on ESPN. That’s up 15% from 2019’s Colts-Saints matchup, which drew 11.06 million viewers.

Looking ahead to Week 16, we’ve got games on four different nights – and one of those isn’t Friday. The Saints host the Vikings on Friday, Christmas Night, with the game airing on Fox and NFL Network. There’s a tripleheader on Saturday, with a pair of NFL Network games (Bucs-Lions and Dolphins-Raiders) sandwiching an Amazon-only game (49ers-Cardinals). On Sunday, Fox has the doubleheader, and the best of its three early games is probably Falcons-Chiefs. In the late window, the network has Eagles-Cowboys and Rams-Seahawks). CBS has the singleheader, featuring Colts-Steelers (among others) early and Carolina-Washington late. On Sunday Night Football, NBC has a tasty Titans-Packers matchup, and ESPN has Bills-Patriots on the Monday Night Football finale.

Of note with comparisons for next week: there was no Christmas Night or TNF game last year, so that game will have no relevant comparison. NFL Network aired a tripleheader last year instead of just two games, and with the third game airing on Prime this year, we won’t get a relevant viewership comp total for that game.

[Data via ShowBuzz Daily, Sports Media Watch]

About Joe Lucia

I hate your favorite team. I also sort of hate most of my favorite teams.

View all posts by Joe Lucia