Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The NBA on NBC made its triumphant return on Tuesday night with a season opening doubleheader. And viewers showed up in a big way.

According to NBC, the network drew an average of 5.9 million viewers across broadcast television and streaming on Peacock for the thrilling double overtime game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets. For the nightcap, the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors drew 5.1 million viewers, an impressive number for a game that started after 11 p.m. ET and did not have LeBron James, who sat out due to injury.

It’s the largest NBA season opening doubleheader since the 2010 season that featured LeBron James debuting with the Miami Heat after The Decision.

Incredibly, the average viewership is up 87% over last year’s opening night on TNT and even exceeds the average of Christmas Day games last season.

The NFL and college football have seen ratings go up tremendously this season. While it’s not quite a surprise because football is by far the most popular sport in America, they have also been boosted by Nielsen’s new Big Data measurement system, counting far more homes in their survey than they used to. With the NBA now entering into the equation with the start of the 2025-2026 season, the question was asked whether or not they would benefit in the same way.

It’s just one night of data, but so far the answer seems to be yes.

The anticipation of finally getting back a beloved property like the NBA on NBC was probably a big factor as well. Of course, the NBA was also helped by having network exposure for opening night, which will be a significant part of the league’s new deals with NBC, ESPN, and Amazon. The NBA has made a bet with NBC that broadcast exposure will help the league grow with traditional audiences while also hoping that the streaming platforms of Amazon and Peacock will help reach new viewers. Time will tell just how successful the strategy is, but at least the NBA and NBC have to be happy after night one.