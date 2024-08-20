Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The MLB Little League Classic returned on Sunday for the seventh time, and this year’s game broke records for ESPN.

Per a Tuesday release, the Tigers’ extra-inning win over the Yankees averaged 2.169 million viewers on ESPN and ESPN2, a new record for the annual game from Williamsport, PA.

Viewership increased 39% from last year’s game (Nationals-Phillies) and, impressively, peaked in the 9:30 p.m. ET quarter hour with 2.369 million viewers. Given that the game started at 7 p.m. ET and lasted 2:42, this was the game’s final quarter hour. Viewership peaking that late for an MLB game is certainly a noteworthy development.

The Yankees being involved in the game clearly helped boost viewership. This was the first time that the Bronx Bombers have played in the annual event, and viewers turned out in droves to see Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, and company take on a thoroughly mediocre Tigers team. The lack of action throughout (just one run was scored in the game’s first eight innings) didn’t hurt, considering the viewership peak at the end of the game.

As usual, the Little League Classic is tied into ESPN’s coverage of the Little League Baseball World Series, which runs through the championship game on August 25. Three of the four games this weekend will air on ABC.

The MLB Little League Classic returns in 2025 with Mets-Mariners on August 17. The next edition of ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball takes place on August 25, featuring the Orioles hosting the Astros.

[ESPN]