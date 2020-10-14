Tuesday featured a pair of great LCS games, with the Braves’ 8-7 win over the Dodgers leading into the Rays’ 5-2 win over the Astros. However, that didn’t lead to encouraging viewership on FS1 and TBS.

Game 2 of the Dodgers-Braves series drew 2.458 million viewers, down from 4.202 million viewers on Fox. Game 3 of Rays-Astros drew 2.123 million viewers, up from an LCS historical low of 1.878 million viewers for Game 2.

The average viewership for the five LCS games dropped to 2.546 million viewers, compared to 1.799 million viewers for the Division Series. Prior to 2020, zero LCS games had drawn fewer than 2.5 million viewers. Four of the five games this year are below that watermark.

Here’s your snapshot of the viewership through Tuesday’s games.

To be fair, the two LCS games did win the day on cable in the 18-49 demo, and both games had to contend with the Titans-Bills game on CBS (which drew 10.80 million viewers). But all that aside, this hasn’t been a promising round of playoffs for MLB – especially with the Rays looking to sweep the Astros on Wednesday night and the Braves attempting to go up 3-0 on the Dodgers.

[Data via ShowBuzz Daily]