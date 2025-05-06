Syndication: USA TODAY

If there were any concerns that Caitlin Clark’s second WNBA season would lack the same sizzle as her rookie campaign, those have seemingly already been put to rest.

Look no further than the Indiana Fever’s preseason matchup against the Brazil National Team on Sunday, which also marked the former Iowa superstar’s return to Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.

Not only did the exhibition sell out in 15 minutes — with tickets on the secondary market going for an average price of $670 — but the event proved to be a major draw on television too. According to ESPN vice president of research Flora Kelly, the Caitlin Clark homecoming drew 1.3 million viewers on Sunday, an obviously impressive number for the 108-44 Fever blowout.

Kelly also noted that of the 57 NBA preseason games that ESPN has aired since 2010, only two have topped one million viewers, both of which were exhibitions that featured LeBron James. The most recent one came in 2018, as the Lakers faced in the Golden State Warriors ahead of James’ debut season in Los Angeles.

Lebron & Clark The Brazil/Fever game came in at 1.3M – wonderful for a preseason game Only 2 of ESPN’s 57 NBA preseason games since 2010 drew a higher audience & both featured Lebron

2017 Cavs/Bull- the year the Cavs lost the Finals

2018 Warriors/Lakers- after Lebron went to LA — Flora Kelly (@ESPNFlora) May 6, 2025

News of the Fever’s eyepopping preseason rating is notable on multiple fronts, including that it comes amid the first preseason in which every WNBA game will be nationally televised. And despite some of the backlash that it resulted in, it also seemingly validates the Fever receiving the WNBA’s most nationally televised schedule for the upcoming 2025 season.

From a bigger picture perspective, it’s also worth noting that ESPN is less than a year away from having to replace the programming it will lose with the expiration of its MLB rights package. Considering the timing of its schedule, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the WNBA play a significant role in filling that void, especially as Caitlin Clark continues to establish her track record as a proven draw.