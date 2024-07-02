Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

Fox’s summer of soccer continues to bring huge audiences to the network.

On Sunday, Fox’s UEFA Euro 2024 Round of 16 doubleheader drew the two largest English-language audiences for the round in American TV history.

England’s 2-1 extra-time win over Slovakia averaged 2.538 million viewers, good for the second-largest audience for a Round of 16 game ever and up 69% from the comparable matchup three years ago.

The record was set hours later for Spain’s 4-1 over Georgia, which averaged 2.868 million viewers. That’s up 19% from Belgium-Portugal in 2021 (Fox’s release said that game averaged 2.406 million viewers, while ESPN’s release at the time claimed 2.653 million).

On Saturday, Fox drew 2.20 million viewers for Germany-Denmark and 1.54 million for Switzerland-Italy (which aired on FS1). Both were up double digits from 2021’s comparable matches.

Viewership data for Monday’s two games, France-Belgium and Portugal-Slovenia, is not yet available.

The four Round of 16 games over the weekend averaged 2.31 million viewers, up 27% from the first four matches in 2021.

The Round of 16 concluded on Tuesday with Netherlands-Romania and Austria-Turkey. The quarterfinals take place on Friday, July 5 and Saturday, July 6 with all four matches airing on Fox. The round is highlighted by a pair of blockbuster matchups Friday, with Spain taking on hosts Germany at noon ET and Portugal facing France at 3 p.m. ET.

