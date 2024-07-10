Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

As both UEFA Euro 2024 and the Copa América reach their final stages, Fox Sports keeps drawing record-setting viewership for both tournaments.

The quarterfinals of UEFA Euro 2024 averaged 3.569 million viewers, far and away the most-watched round in English on American television, an 89% increase from the 2020 tournament held in 2021.

Additionally, this year’s four quarterfinals were the four most-watched Euro quarterfinals in English domestically. France’s win over Portugal on Friday led the way with 4.284 million viewers, the most-watched non-World Cup soccer match in Fox’s history. It was followed by Netherlands-Turkiye on Saturday with 3.455 million viewers, England-Switzerland with 3.327 million, and Spain-Germany with 3.16 million.

To date, Euro 2024 on Fox is averaging 1.502 million viewers, up 42% from three years ago. It’s worth remembering that five games were sublicensed to Fubo, which is not Nielsen-rated and not included in this data.

In the evening, Fox’s Copa América coverage is also setting records. That tournament’s quarterfinals averaged 1.668 million viewers, the most-watched quarterfinal round in English on American television and up 40% from the 2016 tournament (which featured the U.S.) and 420% from 2021.

Uruguay’s win over Brazil led the way on Saturday, drawing 2.144 million viewers on FS1 and becoming the most-watched Copa America quarterfinal on English-language television in America. It was followed by Argentina-Ecuador on Thursday with 1.869 million viewers, Canada-Venezuela with 1.40 million on Friday, and Colombia-Panama with 1.19 million on Saturday. Argentina’s win over Ecuador was the lone quarterfinal to air on Fox, with the other three all airing on FS1.

The Copa América is averaging 1.170 million viewers through the quarterfinals, up 45% from 2016 and 400% from 2021.

The semifinals of both tournaments take place on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, with both finals airing on Sunday.