Stephen A. Smith interrupts ESPN’s “Get Up” to troll the Dallas Cowboys and their fans — again.

Another month, another bunch of records for several of ESPN’s daily studio shows.

Per a release, the trio of Get Up, First Take, and The Pat McAfee Show all had their most-watched months this January.

Starting each day at 8 a.m. ET, Get Up averaged 500,000 viewers, surpassing its record of 467,000 set in November 2023. The show averaged 449,000 in December 2023. Additionally, Get Up had its most-watched episode ever on Monday, January 15, averaging 979,000 viewers.

At 10 a.m. ET, First Take saw its year-to-year viewership grow for the 18th straight month. The show averaged 680,000 viewers, a record high, and its last three months are its most-watched months ever. Like Get Up, First Take had its most-watched episode ever on Monday, January 15, delivering 1.516 million viewers.

Finally, at noon ET, there’s The Pat McAfee Show. On ESPN, the show averaged 390,000 viewers in January. That number rises to 506,000 when the YouTube simulcast is included, a point ESPN has often emphasized with this show.

The January viewership marks a record high for The Pat McAfee Show. And, as was also the case with Get Up and First Take, it drew a record audience on Monday, January 15. That day saw it average 811,000 viewers on ESPN alone. It also recorded its second-best audience ever on Tuesday, January 16, pulling in an average of 586,000 viewers for the ESPN broadcast.

