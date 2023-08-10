CBS Sports Radio’s Zach Gelb eats mint chocolate ice cream topped with ranch dressing on the “Maggie and Perloff” show. (CBS Sports Radio on YouTube.)

The Maggie and Perloff afternoon show (3-6 p.m. ET) on CBS Sports Radio has seen a number of strange food challenges. Those have included parent company Audacy stepping in to stop co-host Andrew Perloff from eating a 16-ounce jar of peanut butter on air before that was cleared by the legal department, Perloff eventually getting to eat that peanut butter, Perloff eating 10 of Buffalo Wild Wings’ spiciest chicken nuggets in 10 minutes, and co-host Maggie Gray eating an entire jar of strawberry jelly on air. And now, the show has featured consumption of ice cream with ranch dressing.

On Thursday, Perloff was on vacation. But fellow CBS Sports Radio host Zach Gelb stepped into his chair, and stepped in on a food challenge. That challenge was pouring ranch dressing (which Gelb describes as “disgusting” around the 2:15 mark, reiterating his take that “If you like ranch over blue cheese on wings, you’re just a moron”) on mint chocolate chip ice cream, taking a bite, and then trying to comment on a college player like Johnny Manziel that he thought was going to be great in the pros and was not. Here’s the full clip, with the first bite (and then Gelb faking like he would vomit on Gray) taking place around the 4:00 mark:

The “Oh man, you are enjoying it!” “It tastes like crap, but it’s not that bad!” exchange at the 4:44 mark really makes it. And Gelb eats a surprising amount of this, including with cactus candy. And he does manage to get off the college player who failed in the pro take, mentioning Vernon Gholston. Doing that while consuming mint chocolate chip ice cream topped with ranch dressing is certainly some sports radio versatility.

What odd food challenges will Maggie and Perloff get up to next? We’ll have to wait and see. But they’re certainly making this into quite the show feature. Or bug, depending on your thoughts on food challenges. (At least this challenge involved actual food, though, unlike some we’ve seen on radio.)

[CBS Sports Radio on YouTube]