Credit: ‘The Zach Gelb Show’ on YouTube

Zach Gelb is out at Infinity Sports Network after nearly eight years with the afternoon drive show, he announced Monday.

Friday will mark Gelb’s final broadcast, ending a run that started in March 2018 when he joined what was then CBS Sports Radio, hosting weekend overnights. He worked his way up to the 3-6 p.m. ET afternoon drive slot, where he’s been since January 2024.

“It’s sad to see CBS Sports Radio/Infinity Sports Network closing its doors as we once knew it,” Gelb wrote in a statement posted to social media. “But grateful for the memories and excited to see what the next chapter in my sports talk journey brings.”

All good things most come to an end. This Friday will end my long run with CBS Sports Radio/Infinity Sports Network. I’ve been hosting The Zach Gelb Show there since March of 2018. Read ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/wKOQUAdxNF — Zach Gelb (@ZachGelb) December 15, 2025

Gelb’s departure comes as Cumulus Media’s Westwood One and Audacy prepare to rebrand Infinity Sports Network as Westwood One Sports on Dec. 29. Barrett Media reported last week that multiple Infinity talents have begun announcing departures as part of the transition, with the futures of afternoon drive host Gelb, morning show hosts Maggie Gray and Andrew Perloff, and several others uncertain.

Gelb built a reputation for landing big-name interviews that sometimes ended abruptly — Deebo Samuel hung up on him in July 2023 after questions about the Eagles, while Aaron Donald did the same in September 2022 following queries about his helmet-swinging incident. More recently, Gelb stood by his reporting that Urban Meyer had interest in the Penn State job despite Meyer’s denials, even challenging the former Ohio State coach to take a lie detector test.

“Ready to kick ass at wherever that may be,” Gelb wrote about his next move.