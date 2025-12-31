Credit: 94 WIP

Like cable television or newspapers, the argument for years has been that sports radio was on its way out.

There are fewer stations, fewer jobs and fewer listeners than the medium’s heyday. In its place came satellite, commercial-free radio, then podcasts, then YouTube shows. In other words: Goodbye Mike Francesa, hello Pardon My Take.

But now, according to Philadelphia radio host and former WFAN program director Spike Eskin, radio is catching up. This is because sports radio is now on all the platforms that disrupted its popularity over the past decade or so.

“The fact that we are on the platforms that all of our competitors are evens the playing field in a way that strengthens us,” Eskin argued in an interview posted by SiriusXM host David Shepard.

“It used to be where podcasts were going to beat radio and YouTube’s going to beat radio and streaming’s going to beat radio, but now we’re there, too. So it’s less about ‘the radio,’ which people still tune into … now it just becomes a battle of the fittest at who is best at doing what we do. And I still think we are better at doing what we do than anybody is at doing what we do. And I think that’s proven over and over.”

Sports radio shows — national and local — are often among the top podcasts on the charts. Many stations in the biggest markets around the country have begun to simulcast their shows on YouTube or Twitch, and post video clips on social media. Stations also produce their own original digital content.

It may have taken a while, but Eskin (who cohosts the midday show on Philly’s 94 WIP) believes that these adjustments have once again allowed sports radio hosts to flex their muscles as the once-and-forever best at their craft. Eskin added that as networks flock to hosts who can draw an audience with their personality and charisma, radio stations around the country have been doing this forever.

As a result, Eskin believes young content creators should more seriously consider a future in radio.

“Anybody who loves it, somebody’s gotta do it. It’s not going away,” Eskin said. “Now, are you going to become as rich as you would have in 2004? The answer is probably no. But you’re not going to get as rich in any sort of entertainment field, as a performer, as you would have 20 years ago.”